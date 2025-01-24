The New Bloodline's next feud, Alexa Bliss' return to be teased? - 4 things The Wyatt Sicks can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air tonight. The three-hour episode is sure to be quite entertaining. Not only is it the final stop before Saturday Night's Main Event, but the show will also build towards the 2025 Royal Rumble next weekend.

On top of that, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are undergoing the first-ever Transfer Window. The concept is simple. For a temporary period, stars of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT can negotiate with the General Managers of each brand and potentially switch shows.

The Miz recently revealed that The Wyatt Sicks were jumping ship to SmackDown. As of now, the stable led by Uncle Howdy and also featuring Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan is yet to officially debut on the blue brand.

This article will take a look at a handful of things they could do on SmackDown tonight if they were to debut. This includes teasing an alliance with Alexa Bliss, despite reports, and challenging a top heel stable to a future fight.

Below are four things The Wyatt Sicks can do on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#4. They could challenge The Miz and The Final Testament to an interbrand final bout at Saturday Night's Main Event

As noted, The Miz broke the news of The Wyatt Sicks moving to WWE Friday Night SmackDown. This came after The Wyatt Sicks had been targeting The A-Lister and The Final Testament, a group led by Karrion Kross.

Kross theorized that The Miz might have been behind their move to SmackDown. While The Miz denies this, it might be true. If that's the case, The Wyatt Sicks might still want to get their hands on the RAW stars one last time.

On WWE SmackDown, they could make a challenge for an interbrand bout at Saturday Night's Main Event tomorrow. The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Miz and The Final Testament in a 10-Person Tag Team Match. This kind of chaos would be awesome for a prime-time network special and it would end the story properly.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks could start a feud with Legado del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown

Legado del Fantasma is a faction currently signed to WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The leader is Santos Escobar and he is joined by the talented Elektra Lopez and the underrated Angel and Berto, formerly known as Los Lotharios.

After not being utilized well on WWE SmackDown for a while, Legado del Fantasma has received a good spotlight as of late. Angel and Berto, in particular, have been made to look strong in the tag team scene. Elektra Lopez also had a good showing in the Women's United States Championship Tournament.

The Wyatt Sicks could engage in a feud with Legado del Fantasma. While Legado is technically down one member by comparison, Uncle Howdy has been missing, so perhaps he will be absent while Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, and Dexter Lumis battle the SmackDown stable.

#2. Alexa Bliss' return could be teased despite recent reports

Alexa Bliss is a future WWE Hall of Famer. She has held multiple tag team titles, plus she's a former RAW Women's Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion. She has been away from television for two years, but she was expected to return soon.

Unfortunately, fans who have been waiting to see Bliss received some bad news lately. An alleged contract dispute has put WWE and Alexa at odds and as of now, her return has reportedly been shelved.

Of course, there has been a recent dispute with Corey Graves too and he returned a week later. On SmackDown tonight, Alexa Bliss' return could be teased as a member of The Wyatt Sicks. All it would take is for Alexa and World Wrestling Entertainment to hammer out any complications, which could have been done already for all we know.

#1. They could target The New Bloodline

The New Bloodline has been around for almost a year now. This version of the stable debuted following WWE WrestleMania 40 when Solo Sikoa took over in Roman Reigns' absence. Over time, he recruited Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to the stable.

The group is currently in a tough spot now, however. Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns and the right to be called Tribal Chief. Fans are wondering what is next for the faction. The Wyatt Sicks could be their future.

On WWE SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks could officially kickstart their new feud and target The New Bloodline. For example, Solo could finally try to speak and a video could interrupt them with Uncle Howdy making it clear his stable is coming for the traitors of The Bloodline.

