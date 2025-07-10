The new El Grande Americano to face 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is an upcoming major premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion. The Biggest Party of The Summer will last two days this year, as it will take place on August 2 & 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

The WWE Universe is already excited about the card for this PLE, as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and more have been advertised for the show. Amid this, there is a possibility that the new El Grande Americano might lock horns with two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio at the event.

For those unaware, Chad Gable was initially behind the mask of El Grande Americano, but he was never unmasked. Recently, Master Gable suffered an injury which led to some massive changes on Monday Night RAW. WWE has seemingly replaced Gable with Ludwig Kaiser as the new El Grande.

It is evident from the shape and size of El Grande that the Imperium member is the star behind that mask currently. At WrestleMania 41, the original Americano (Chad Gable) was supposed to clash with Rey Mysterio. However, the match was canceled at the last moment due to Mysterio suffering an injury.

Later, Rey Fenix replaced the Hall of Famer, and El Grande defeated him in a singles match. Due to the original plans being scrapped, the Triple H-led creative team could execute those plans at SummerSlam 2025.

Rey Mysterio hasn't been in action since April this year. However, some reports have recently hinted that the star could return soon. This could be when the new El Grande confronts or attacks The Master of 619, leading to WWE announcing a match between them at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Booking Kaiser as Americano with a similar storyline to Gable and Mysterio will also help the company maintain kayfabe. It means that the person under the mask was the same as he was before 'Mania.

WWE already made an error with the new El Grande Americano

The WWE Universe is clear in their minds that the new Americano is Ludwig Kaiser. The sports entertainment juggernaut has already made an error with the masked star. While the masks used by both Gable and Kaiser appear to be the same, there is still a difference.

There is a clear height difference between the previous and the current El Grande. Additionally, there is a minor change in the mask as the new Americano mask also has a strip under his nose.

These small differences are sufficient to say that the company itself has hinted that the person behind El Grande has changed.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More