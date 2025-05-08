The ‘Next Brock Lesnar’ to return to WWE after 3-year absence to join Paul Heyman’s group? Exploring the possibility

The new alliance of Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins is ruling WWE. The latest episode of RAW witnessed a clash between Rollins and Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. When The Visionary was inches away from victory, CM Punk made his return, which cost him the shot.

Ad

The faction currently comprises Seth, Bron Breakker, and the Wiseman. Fans believe that the faction needs more members to enhance its impact. This raises the possibility of Parker Boudreaux, the "Next Brock Lesnar," making his return to WWE.

Upon returning to the Stamford-based promotion after almost three years, he might join forces with the Special Counsel on RAW. For those unaware, Parker is a former WWE star who was released from WWE in April 2022. Due to his similarity to Brock Lesnar, fans even marked him as the next Lesnar of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, after this debut on NXT, Parker failed to live up to the hype of fans, eventually leading to his release. However, the current situation seems like a great prospect to have Boudreaux back in the World Wrestling Entertainment. This could be done when he joins the group of Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins and becomes its fourth member.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also, in a previous interview, the former WWE star confirmed that Paul Heyman reviewed his work. He asserted that the Wiseman reviews his match, and it's a true honor and privilege for him. Parker said:

"such a legend, talk highly about me because he’s obviously managed some of the biggest stars of all-time, like I said, it’s inspiring for sure… I sent him my matches in Japan. He’s reviewing them now so, yeah man, he likes to see my work and I think he’s excited about this Japan thing so, I’m excited. It’s a true honor and privilege." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Ad

Not only this, the 27-year-old star also confirmed that every other week, he talks to Heyman and gets some advice from him. The details revealed by Parker Boudreaux and his association with Lucha Libre AAA make him a perfect choice to join the Paul Heyman faction. It's all up to Triple H whether he decides to move into this situation or not.

Paul Heyman might bring a former Universal Champion to his faction on WWE RAW

Parker and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens holds a firm chance to join hands with the Hall of Famer. Recently, Sami Zayn turned down the offer to be part of Seth Rollins' alliance. As a consequence, he was destroyed by Bron Breakker and the former World Champion.

Ad

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have teamed up in the past, and Sami and KO are currently carrying two different characters. The Prize Fighter is still a heel star, which makes sense if he shakes hands with Rollins and Heyman to take out the Honorary Uce.

Rest assured, we will have to wait for the upcoming months to see what WWE plans to do with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's unstoppable force.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More