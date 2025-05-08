5 signs that former WWE Universal Champion will join Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's new alliance

The moment Seth Rollins added Bron Breakker to his new alliance in WWE with Paul Heyman, many fans started thinking about who else could join up with The Visionary. This alliance has been one of the biggest talking points to cone out of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

With only two active wrestlers, the new faction would likely need at least one more performer to compete in matches. Heyman is one of the best promos of all time, but he doesn't wrestle.

That hasn't stopped others like Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Brock Lesnar from getting physical with The Wiseman.

The next five signs point to former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens (when healthy) joining Seth Rollins and Heyman on RAW.

Ad

Trending

#5. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins teamed together in WWE

Ad

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens tagged together during the early stages of the COVID pandemic. Rollins was coming off slaying Brock Lesnar, but was moving into his Monday Night Messiah persona.

After a few years portraying that character, he slowly started to turn face. A feud with Owens, culminating with a match at WrestleMania 36, later led to the two joining forces.

When Owens turned on Cody Rhodes, Rollins was one of the few people who understood the reasons behind his actions. Since they share the same enemies once again, the allies could revisit their friendship.

Ad

#4. Heyman could get him a title shot

Owens hasn't won a singles title in ages. His last major title run was as the Universal Champion. Fans who have followed his WWE career know how that ended, as Goldberg unceremoniously beat Owens for the gold.

Rollins and Heyman claimed they could get Sami Zayn a shot at the major title that has eluded his entire career - a world championship. Zayn even said the same since his friend, Jey Uso, now holds one of those major belts.

Ad

The Wiseman could make Owens a deal and get him a title shot against either Jey, Cena, or even Randy Orton if The Viper defeats Cena.

#3. He's keeping tabs on the group

This isn't a huge plot point, but it's still an interesting tidbit surrounding Owens and Rollins. The Prizefighter had to miss his WrestleMania match with Orton due to a serious neck injury.

With the advent of social media, stars usually document their healing process. Some give too much information, whereas others are less open about their healing. Heyman came out extremely tan on the latest episode of RAW.

Ad

Bron Breakker fully embraced the bronze process dating back to his NXT days. Owens joked about how Rollins wasn't as tan as the others he's working with. If Owens is following the situation out of the ring, the likelihood of joining them in the ring is high.

#2. Owens has a reason to go after Roman Reigns and the Bloodline

Ad

Many WWE heroes have disregarded why stars like Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens hate The Bloodline because bookers want the OG members to be faces now.

The problem with that is that it forces people to forget how tyrannical and destructive the group was at the peak of its run. Just because they're supposed to be cheered now does not mean they should be absolved of their past actions.

Ad

Jey and Roman never apologized to certain WWE performers whom they relentlessly brutalized. Owens and McIntyre brought this up, but were simply called delusional, jealous, or hypocritical.

The Prizefighter was literally chained to the ring ropes and kicked time after time in front of Sami Zayn. The Usos and Solo Sikoa destroyed him with no regard for anything. Owens has every right to be angry with The Tribal Chief, and those who follow him.

Ad

#1. Kevin Owens has history with Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are destined to fight forever (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Sami Zayn has a hero complex and stands up against anyone whom he perceives is trying to rule over WWE, except Roman Reigns for two years.

Ad

He's done so against The Judgment Day and Solo Sikoa's faction. Rollins' group is just the latest such faction for Zayn to stand up to. Owens and Zayn have a love-hate relationship, and the latest chapter is still combative.

The Prizefighter beat his friend in an unsanctioned match. Since Zayn has picked his side, Owens could do the same and join Rollins' new group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More