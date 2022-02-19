The night The Undertaker faced Stone Cold for the first time, 6 years before their first WWE match

Before he donned the character of The Undertaker, Mark Calaway had a brief run as "The Punisher" in USWA in the late 80s.

The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990. He had a short stint with several promotions before making it to the big leagues. Today's Sportskeeda Wrestling throwback edition features an incredibly rare 32-year-old match featuring The Phenom and a certain WWE Hall of Famer.

When The Undertaker wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin for the first time

Former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell recently shared a match card from a USWA Memphis Show on January 8, 1990. One of the matches on the card was a tag team bout pitting Mantel and WWE legend Stone Cold with "The Punisher" and "The Soultaker."

The Punisher would later become The Undertaker in WWE, about 10 months later. The Soultaker also did fine for himself later on and is famously known as WWE Hall of Famer, The Godfather.

"A friend sent me the program lineup for a night in Memphis. Jan. 8th, 1990. This is and was how talent got started. Hard to believe I was in the ring with 3 future WWE HOF’ers. They certainly weren’t HOF’ers then but they were headed that way. In total, 5 HOF’ers on this card,'" wrote Mantell in his tweet.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell A friend sent me the program lineup for a night in Memphis. Jan. 8th, 1990. This is and was how talent got started. Hard to believe I was in the ring with 3 future WWE HOF’ers. They certainly weren’t HOF’ers then but they were headed that way. In total, 5 HOF’ers on this card A friend sent me the program lineup for a night in Memphis. Jan. 8th, 1990. This is and was how talent got started. Hard to believe I was in the ring with 3 future WWE HOF’ers. They certainly weren’t HOF’ers then but they were headed that way. In total, 5 HOF’ers on this card https://t.co/TqoMcBO7a6

The footage of this match most likely doesn't exist on the web. Here's a singles match between the two WWE greats from around the same time:

As per ProFightDB, the aforementioned outing was the fourth match of The Undertaker's in-ring career and his first against Stone Cold. His first WWE match against Austin took place on the June 24, 1996, episode of RAW.

The Undertaker carved a Hall of Fame career for himself in WWE over the next 30 long years and finally called it quits at Survivor Series 2020. He will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to the business.

As for Steve Austin, he made his way to WWE in the mid-90s and soon turned into the hottest star in the business. Many fans believe that Austin was the biggest reason Vince McMahon toppled WCW during the Monday Night War.

Austin's career was cut short in 2003 due to a serious neck injury. As per recent reports, The Rattlesnake could make his miraculous return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 to face RAW Superstar Kevin Owens.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Angana Roy