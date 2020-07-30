Ranking the top 10 NXT Women’s Championship reigns

Seven years ago, Paige was crowned the first-ever NXT Women's Champion. Since the title came into existence, we have seen some amazing matches for the Championship with top talent fighting it out to be the Queen of the Black and Gold brand.

Since July 2013, there have been ten different NXT Women’s Champions, with two of them holding the title twice. The NXT Women’s Championship has given fans many incredible moments. There has been the first-ever female double champion, and we have also seen Ironwoman and Last Woman Standing matches.

This list will rank the reigns of the NXT Women’s Championship titleholders so far, taking into account the duration, title defenses, and memorable moments.

#10 Io Shirai

Io takes the gold at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Io Shirai has only recently been crowned champion, so she’s not had as many moments with the title as the other women on this list. Shirai emerged as a singles star in NXT after her former teammate Kairi Sane was moved to RAW to form the Kabuki Warriors with Asuka.

Her character had also taken a complete 180 shortly after the departure of Sane when she attacked former ally Candice LaRae. Shirai promptly returned with a new theme and look, reflecting her darker character.

The Genius of the Sky has come close to gaining the title several times, including being narrowly beaten by Bianca Belair for a chance at a title shot in the NXT Women’s battle royal during the reign of Rhea Ripley.

In April this year, Shirai conquered her competitors in a ladder match for a title shot against then-champion Charlotte Flair. After Flair won the title bout via disqualification, former champion Rhea Ripley became involved in the feud. In a triple threat match that involved Champion Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, Shirai managed to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Since becoming champion, Shirai has squeezed in one title defence against Tegan Nox. The match between the pair was great, and although Nox put up a great fight against her, Shirai emerged victorious and retained the title. Io Shirai is the shining star of the NXT women’s division at the moment, so it will be interesting to see what comes next in her title reign, as she has the potential to be a huge star.