The Original cast of WWE's Total Divas - Where are they now?

  • Things sure have changed for these women over the past seven years!
  • Many of the original Total Divas cast members have since left WWE.
Things sure have changed for these WWE stars over the past seven years!
Total Divas originally debuted back in 2013 and was a series that was pushed forward because of the relationships between Nikki Bella and John Cena as well as Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

The first series of the show saw the 2013 Diva Search award their winners with a place on the series and it was Eva Marie and Jojo Offerman who won their place. The two women were unknown to the company when they first appeared in the series, but a lot has changed in seven years.

Fellow WWE Divas Cameron, Naomi, and Natalya joined these four women and will always be known as the original cast.

#7. Nikki Bella

Happy Father’s Day to my A @theartemc I can’t wait to have many, many more Father’s Days with you and our baby boy! 💙 I can’t wait to see you as a father. Our little one is so lucky to have such a patient, kind, caring, loving, positive man like you as his Dad. You truly will be his role model and hero. I can’t wait to watch you both fish from a far, dance, have him wrestle and pin you (he’ll learn that from Mommy lol 🤗) speak Russian, build things, cook together and just be father and son. I know my heart will never feel more full and warm than watching that as I grow old. I love you Click! Forever and always. ❤️ Your Monkey Bear Also a Happy Father’s Day to my brother @thevacationjj my Dad @jegm642019 our Johnny @mrjohnlaurinaitis my brother in law @bryanldanielson my cousins and friends!

When Nikki and Brie Bella returned to WWE back in 2012, the two women were given the opportunity to be part of a career-changing series. Since Total Divas made it's debut on the E! Network seven years ago, the Bella's have been handed their own TV show called Total Bellas.

Whilst Nikki Bella finally got her proposal as part of the show when John Cena got down on one knee back at WrestleMania 33, things didn't work out for the former WWE power couple. The duo broke off their engagement a few months later, before they were able to make it down the aisle.

Nikki has since moved on to a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and the couple announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first child. In a recent episode of Total Bellas, Nikki had a gender reveal party where she showed the world that she was expecting a son.

Bella due to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer Class of 2020, but the former Divas Champion recently announced her retirement due to a number of underlying medical conditions.

