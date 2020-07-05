The Original cast of WWE's Total Divas - Where are they now?

Things sure have changed for these women over the past seven years!

Many of the original Total Divas cast members have since left WWE.

Phillipa Marie

Total Divas originally debuted back in 2013 and was a series that was pushed forward because of the relationships between Nikki Bella and John Cena as well as Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

The first series of the show saw the 2013 Diva Search award their winners with a place on the series and it was Eva Marie and Jojo Offerman who won their place. The two women were unknown to the company when they first appeared in the series, but a lot has changed in seven years.

Fellow WWE Divas Cameron, Naomi, and Natalya joined these four women and will always be known as the original cast.

#7. Nikki Bella

When Nikki and Brie Bella returned to WWE back in 2012, the two women were given the opportunity to be part of a career-changing series. Since Total Divas made it's debut on the E! Network seven years ago, the Bella's have been handed their own TV show called Total Bellas.

Whilst Nikki Bella finally got her proposal as part of the show when John Cena got down on one knee back at WrestleMania 33, things didn't work out for the former WWE power couple. The duo broke off their engagement a few months later, before they were able to make it down the aisle.

Nikki has since moved on to a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and the couple announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first child. In a recent episode of Total Bellas, Nikki had a gender reveal party where she showed the world that she was expecting a son.

Bella due to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer Class of 2020, but the former Divas Champion recently announced her retirement due to a number of underlying medical conditions.

