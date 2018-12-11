Opinion: The problem with RAW's opening segment

"Monday Night RAW has sucked!"

Monday Night RAW has been on a streak of lackluster shows recently. Last week the show posted a record low rating of 2.29 million. Some fans have become fed up with the show and have stopped watching. Last week, the show posted a record low rating of 2.29 million (average). In all fairness, this weeks show was a minor improvement but it was still a poor show. I would like to talk about the opening segment.

I really don't know what to make of this segment. Was it entertaining? I would say yes, but for the wrong reasons. This segment resembled something from WCW circa 1999/2000. For those of you who are unfamiliar, Vince Russo was a writer for WCW at that time. He wanted wrestlers to deliver "Shoot" promos on T.V and blur the lines between "Kayfabe" and reality. This felt like one of those promos. At Bash at the Beach 2000, Hulk Hogan famously said, "That's why this company's in the damn shape it's in, because of bull**** like this!". Rollins pretty much said the same thing.

This segment made no sense! A lot of people seemed to enjoy this segment but it was only because everything Rollins was saying was true. Everything Rollins said was taken directly from fans on Twitter. If, you take it piece by piece and breakdown the segment you will see this makes no sense. Lets breakdown some of the points.

Rollins is representing the fans here and Corbin is the scapegoat for Vince McMahon. Seth talks about Corbin having an amazing tag team like the Revival on the roster and having them compete against Lucha House Party. This is the first point I want to make. So, Seth was saying that "Heel" G.M Baron Corbin is siding with "Face" Lucha House Party over "Heel" Revival. How does that make sense? Why would the Heel side with the Faces? The basics of wrestling is Heel vs Face, it's not that hard to understand.

Seth says that they should have more segments with urination in them. How is Corbin responsible for that? Is Seth suggesting that Corbin scripted Maverick to pee his pants and also scripted him to pee on Roode's robe? That's breaking Kayfabe! Seriously who wrote this?

Then, Seth brings up the fact that RAW's ratings are at an all time low. He says that it is all Corbin's fault. I understand that this is a face blaming a heel here but I don't think they should ever, ever bring up low rating on T.V. It makes the show sound like it's not worth watching. It gives the impression that your show is bad. Why would you ever want to do this?

This segment fascinates me! If they can send Rollins out on live T.V and have him say all this then they know the exact reasons why hundreds of thousands of people having stopped watching every week. They know what is wrong with the product but yet they do nothing to fix it! The segment ends with Corbin announcing a TLC match as the main event, six days before the TLC PPV. If that doesn't scream "Please watch the whole show!" then I don't know what does.

The WWE have opened a can of worms with this segment. The have acknowledged that they are aware of the problems with the show and now they need to fix those problems. They would have been better off being completely ignorant to the whole thing. Fans will now expect an improvement and if there isn't one the WWE will look incapable of putting on a good show. They simply have to improve!

