The Ravishing Russian: 5 Facts you didn't know about WWE's Lana 

The Ravishing Russian has had quite a journey on WWE TV since she made her debut back in 2013. Lana was originally partnered with Rusev during their time in NXT and the couple seemingly hit it off while in developmental.

The couple has since married, appeared on Total Divas, and been divorced on WWE TV when Lana started a relationship with Bobby Lashley. Of course, this was part of a storyline and Rusev has since been released from WWE TV. In real life, Lana and Rusev are still married, but the duo is no longer part of the company together.

Since Rusev's departure, Lana has been used sparsely on Monday Night RAW but was able to cost Lashley his match at Backlash this past weekend before The Almighty decided that he wanted a divorce this week on RAW.

Lana has teased joining with Natalya since the former NXT star makes a fantastic manager but is yet to reveal her future plans. Ahead of what could be an exciting few months for Lana, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the star.

#5. Lana has struggled with eating disorders

Lana may be seen as one of the most beautiful women on the company's payroll at present, but that doesn't mean that she hasn't had her struggles with body image over the years. Much like fellow WWE star Alexa Bliss, Lana has also struggled with eating disorders in the past.

The star told Lilian Garcia that she was obsessed with her weight and would limit herself to just 400 calories a day before she was hospitalized at the age of 17.

I was called fat. When I was 14, I was 90 pounds and like 5’4″. They said that my butt was way too big and they [ballet instructors] would give me exercises to try to get rid of my butt. I had really bad eating disorders. I was hospitalized when I was 17. I had really bad eating disorders. I was bulimic. I was anorexic. When I was 14, I counted my calories. I didn’t eat more than 400 calories a day. All I would eat or drink was Diet Coke, or coffee, and I’d have a little bit of chocolate. I was very very unhealthy and I hid it from my mom because my mom, if she knew, would have taken me out of that school. That was her biggest fear is that world would give me eating disorders. I had major major eating disorders.

Lana has since overcome the disorder but still struggles with body image and some of the feedback that she receives from the WWE Universe on social media.

