The Revival's eye-catching reaction to The Street Profits winning the RAW tag titles

The Revival are on their way out of WWE if reports are to be believed but that has not stopped them from talking about the tag-team division in the company. They have constantly shown that they care a lot about the tag teams in WWE and have worked on improving their status.

When The Street Profits won the tag-team titles from Seth Rollins and Murphy last night on RAW, both Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson took to Twitter to congratulate them. Dawson also went on to claim that a 'tag-team' winning the titles makes him happy.

A tag team, as Tag Team Champions. This makes me happy. Congrats on baggin’ the belts, fellas. 💨 https://t.co/EMvuZjFFie — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) March 3, 2020

The Revival are no longer on WWE TV as their contracts are coming to an end and Wrestling Observer report that they have been kept away because of their refusal to sign new deals.

The report also states that this was the sole reason why the former tag-team champions will not be in the Elimination Chamber match on Sunday.

So The Revival is not in, and I can sort of see why because they didn't sign the contract.

5 SmackDown tag-teams will be competing inside the Elimination Chamber for the titles held by The Miz and John Morrison right now after the two claimed the titles from The New Day on Thursday at WWE Super ShowDown.