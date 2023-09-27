"The only right answer" - Fans name 34-year-old superstar as Jade Cargill's first opponent in WWE

WWE fans want to see a 34-year-old superstar as Jade Cargill's first opponent in the company.

Cargill inked a multi-year deal with WWE today and has already arrived at the Performance Center in Orlando today. She spent several years in All Elite Wrestling and went undefeated until Double or Nothing earlier this year.

The 31-year-old lost the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at the event after she had already defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain the title. She lost to Statlander once again on a recent edition of Rampage to wrap up her stint in AEW.

WWE asked fans who they would like to see as Cargill's first opponent earlier today on social media.

Wrestling fans suggested several superstars, including Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. However, Bianca Belair's name popped up the most, and fans are hoping to see a clash between the stars down the line.

Fans want to see Bianca Belair battle the recently signed star

Wrestling veterans believe WWE should take their time with Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has arrived in WWE with a ton of momentum, but two wrestling veterans believe that the company should be patient with her.

Cargill has the look of a star but only has three years of experience in the business, and many of her victories in All Elite Wrestling were squash matches. Speaking on Keepin it 100, WCW veteran Disco Inferno noted that Cargill is about to be a very big star but just needs some time to work on things beforehand. Konnan agreed with Disco Inferno and said there is no rush to get Jade Cargill to the main roster.

"She's a hot prospect right now, because she's still – you know, she was very green, and I think she'd only had like 50 matches," said Disco Inferno. "She needs the time. I mean, there's no rush, she looks like a million bucks. So whenever she comes in around that show for the first time, she's gonna be a star in a very prominent position. But she just needs some work and to get polished."

Jade Cargill established herself as a star in All Elite Wrestling but now has the opportunity to take her career to the next level after signing with WWE. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Cargill moving forward.

Which superstars are you excited to see Jade Cargill have a rivalry with? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

