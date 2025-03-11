The Rock to add 3 more stars to his team, 2 big names to be Cody's 'Shield'? - 4 predictions for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41 

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. This came to fruition after The Cenation Leader won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Ad

Following his win, Cena turned heel and joined forces with The Rock before laying waste to Cody Rhodes. Given the recent turn of events, fans are eagerly waiting for the duo's clash at The Show of Shows this year.

In this piece, we will predict what could happen when Rhodes finally locks horns with Cena in about a month:

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

#4 The Rock could send The Bloodline to help John Cena against Cody Rhodes

Following his union with John Cena, The Rock could look to add new members to his group on the Road to WrestleMania 41. One such potential group The Final Boss could recruit is The Bloodline.

Ad

Trending

Given his history with The Bloodline, it won't be a tough task for The Rock to have Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga join his ranks, and the same could happen in the coming weeks. The Final Boss could promise big things to the heel stable in return for doing his dirty work on both the brands.

If The Bloodline does join forces with The Brahma Bull, The Rock could send the heel stable to help John Cena prevail over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#3 Roman Reigns could help Cody Rhodes

If The Bloodline does interfere in Cody Rhodes' match against John Cena, it could lead to Roman Reigns showing up to make the save. The OTC has had issues with the heel stable recently.

Ad

Roman Reigns helping Rhodes by taking out The Bloodline makes sense. While the Original Tribal Chief will likely face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match, he could still make an appearance on the second night of WrestleMania 41 to help Rhodes.

#2 The Rock could interfere in the match

As mentioned earlier, John Cena embraced the dark side to turn heel and join forces with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. The Cenation Leader sold his "soul" to The Final Boss, much to the shock of fans.

Ad

If The Rock's henchmen fail to do their job, The People's Champion will likely interfere in The Cenation Leader's match. The High Chief could make his presence felt during the match and resort to unfair means to help Big Match John.

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin could help The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently teased his return at WrestleMania 41 to help Cody Rhodes. Given his history with The Final Boss, it makes sense for Austin to return to help The American Nightmare and stop The Rock in his tracks.

While Roman Reigns could save Rhodes from The Bloodline, Austin could protect The American Nightmare against The Rock. The two big names, Reigns and Steve Austin, could act as Rhodes' 'Shield', helping him prevail over John Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback