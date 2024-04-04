The Rock approved 37-year-old WWE Superstar to use his iconic finisher: Who was it? 

The Rock is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever set foot inside the square circle. Apart from his unmatched in-ring and promo skills, The Great One established a cult through his infinite charisma. So much so, that his finishing moves like The Rock Bottom and The People's Elbow attained legendary status.

In 2021, WWE wanted Becky Lynch to turn heel following her return at SummerSlam, and Vince McMahon wanted the crowd to go berserk when 'The Man' squashed Bianca Belair. So, John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard suggested Lynch employ The Rock Bottom to get the crowd going. As much as Becky Lynch loved the plan, she made a phone call to The Great One to get his permission.

The People's Champ gave her his blessing right away with the most wonderful "Of course!'' Furthermore, The Rock reminded The Man that it was her moment to seize, and the Irish star should look right into the camera to remind the world that she was back!

Update on The Rock's timeline in WWE after WrestleMania 40

Considering Dwayne Johnson is a Hollywood actor, he will need to resume his Hollywood schedule soon.

Former WWE writer and current Senior VP of Seven Bucks Productions Brian Gewirtz provided an update on The Final Boss' schedule after WrestleMania XL.

"But I do think there's gonna be a Rock presence in WWE going forward until whenever he doesn't want to. I could definitely say that this isn't [over a] day after WrestleMania, and I'm gonna go off into the sunset now!" he said.

Dwayne Johnson has been training extremely hard ahead of his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL to the ring. The Great One will compete inside a WWE ring after a gap of eight years this weekend. The Hollywood megastar will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a blockbuster tag team match in the main event of Night One.

