The Rock to attack and injure former WWE champion on SmackDown following his recent actions? Exploring the possibility

It was recently announced that The Rock would appear on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Great One is currently fixated on Cody Rhodes, but he could redirect his attention towards a former champion in the upcoming episode.

The individual in question is Austin Theory. Theory joined Grayson Waller at the Elimination Chamber 2024 event but ended up stealing the spotlight from Waller. During the Grayson Waller Effect segment, Theory took the microphone from Waller's hand and criticized Rhodes for daring to challenge The Brahma Bull, proceeding to deliver Rock's signature catchphrases.

Although Theory enjoyed using Rock's renowned catchphrases, his actions may not sit well with The Great One. The latter might retaliate and assault Theory for insulting him, resulting in a face-turn for the former.

The events of February 24, where Grayson Waller did not come to Austin Theory's aid, have sparked curiosity among fans regarding the duo's relationship. The rift between Theory and Waller may reach a definitive point in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen what happens on this week's SmackDown and whether the Great One and the A-Town Down will be at odds. Let's wait and watch.

Austin Theory says he made The Rock popular

The Rock made a surprise WWE appearance on September 15, 2023, and laid the SmackDown on Austin Theory. Speaking to The West Sports, Theory reflected on his encounter with The Great One; he mentioned that he was the one who brought fame to The Great One.

“I guess you really have to ask Rock how that felt, he went out with Austin Theory, and I was out there with Pat McAfee doing my own thing, but Rock came out because Rock wants to be popular again. With Austin Theory, he reached 150 million views. Now there are probably 200–300 million.''

He continued:

“For me, it was just another day at work, but for The Rock, you can see what it meant to him. I mean, it got him promoted to the board of TKO. He’s really inspired by me. He’s done a lot of things, and look at him now. There’s a whole lot of controversy surrounding him stealing Cody’s story. Am I responsible for this? I mean, I inspired [The] Rock. The Austin Theory inspired The Rock. You hear that? We all know it. We all know it.” [H/T Yahoo]

It will be interesting to see how The Rock reacts to Theory's actions in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

