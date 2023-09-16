[Watch] The Rock's backstage reaction seconds before WWE return will warm your heart

WWE Universe didn’t expect The Rock to appear on SmackDown tonight. The Brahma Bull showed up unannounced on the September 15, 2023, episode of the blue brand in Denver, Colorado. A behind-the-scenes footage of Rock seconds before his entrance is currently making rounds on the internet.

The footage in question captures The Rock warming up before making his surprise appearance in front of nearly 14,000 fans at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The clip also captured the sound of the thunderous ovation The People’s Champ received upon his return.

The former WWE Champion interrupted Austin Theory’s in-ring promo segment with Pat McAfee. He proceeded to lay the verbal smackdown on the former United States Champion. Theory clapped back with Rock’s own "it doesn’t matter" catchphrase.

The promo battle turned into a brawl after Theory blindsided The Rock with a cheap shot. The Hollywood megastar reversed Theory’s offense into a spinebuster and delivered the iconic People’s Elbow on the young SmackDown superstar.

What happened after The Rock returned backstage on WWE SmackDown?

The Rock was seen chatting with Pat McAfee about the segment that went down with Theory inside the ring. McAfee then pointed The Brahma Bull to the 16-time world champion. John Cena entered the frame and had a brief staredown with his former rival.

Rock told Cena that he could see his smile, and Cena responded with, “Welcome home.” The two former opponents hugged it out. The pair joined forces years ago against The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32.

John Cena appeared in the main event of SmackDown as the special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. The segment was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who told Cena to leave the ring. Solo Sikoa arrived and took out the Cenation leader with a superkick.

The segment saw another twist when AJ Styles arrived to make the save for Cena, seemingly planting the seeds for a tag team match at Fastlane 2023.

