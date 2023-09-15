John Cena to team with former rival against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane? Exploring the possibility

John Cena has not been advertised for WWE Fastlane at the time of the writing, but he might work the October 7 premium live event. The 16-time World Champion might team up with his former rival against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

John Cena’s potential tag team partner at WWE Fastlane could be AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has reignited his feud with The Bloodline. Styles confronted Jimmy Uso on the September 1, 2023, episode of SmackDown. He defeated Solo Sikoa in the show’s main event.

It was the same episode that saw Cena verbally eviscerate Jimmy. Their segment ended with the former WWE Champion reversing the twin's superkick into an Attitude Adjustment. With both Cena and Styles apparently in confrontation with the same enemy, they might end up joining forces.

Cena and Styles are no strangers to each other. Their opposite styles mesh really well. The pair have given fans some of the best singles matches in WWE history, with their bouts at SummerSlam 2016 and Royal Rumble 2017 receiving universal acclaim.

A Cena-Styles super team against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa looks great on paper. It can be greater in reality if booked properly. With Roman Reigns not expected to return anytime soon, these four men can carry SmackDown’s main event scene.

John Cena and AJ Styles may cross paths before WWE Fastlane

John Cena is advertised for the September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown. AJ Styles is also expected to work the show. The leader of the O.C. may be looking for answers from The Judgment Day for what they did to him last week on SmackDown.

Cena, who’s set to appear on the Grayson Waller Effect, may cross paths with his old rival during a backstage segment or even mention him in passing at any point during the show. The Bloodline (Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso) are also expected to make an appearance.

It remains to be seen how this week’s episode of SmackDown will surprise fans.

