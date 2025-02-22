The Rock to bring back The Authority faction at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

The Rock made his highly anticipated return on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he announced that WrestleMania 42 would take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the gigantic Caesars Superdome.

Additionally, Rocky called out Cody Rhodes for an interaction. The Final Boss expressed that although The American Nightmare has been a great titleholder, he wanted to elevate him to megastar status and make him 'his champion.'

In a shocking twist, if Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock’s offer to become his champion, The Brahma Bull could bring back a revamped version of the iconic heel faction 'The Authority,' which was formerly led by Triple H, and his champion, Seth Rollins.

The Authority stable gained massive popularity during their prime, and with Cody Rhodes accepting Rock’s offer and The Final Boss himself being a Board of Directors member in TKO, they could reassemble this heel group and begin a whole new storyline at WrestleMania 41.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point, and fans will have to stay tuned to find out how things unfold on the road to Mania.

Pro-wrestling veteran slams WWE's poor booking of The Rock on SmackDown

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo shared his take on The Rock’s segment on the latest episode of SmackDown. He criticized the bad booking of arguably the company’s biggest superstar.

"My takeaway from this show was, bro, are they really and honestly going to make The Rock mean nothing? Like seriously? Because I got to tell you, bro, listen, I worked with the dude for years and years,” said Russo.

The 64-year-old head writer further described it as The Final Boss’s worst promo, not blaming Rocky but questioning the angle. Given Rock’s cryptic promo on the blue brand, it will be intriguing to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for The Final Boss as they approach The Show of Shows.

