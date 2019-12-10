The Rock calls WWE Hall of Famer the best pure athlete performer he's worked with

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 00:32 IST SHARE

The Rock

The Rock has named Booker T as the best pure athlete performer he has worked with in the world of wrestling. The People's Champ tweeted his comments as a reply to the Hall of Famer for naming The Rock as the best promo guy ever.

“Thank you, brother for this high praise. @BookerT5x will always be the BEST pure athlete performer I’ve ever had the honor for sharing the wrestling ring with. His athleticism, in ring timing and intensity was unmatched. It’s why he’s a @WWE Hall of Famer.” tweeted Dwyane Johnson.

On the latest episode of The Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker was full of praises for The Rock and said:

“There have been so many great promos. The Rock was the best promo guy that ever did it because he really knew how to capture the moment and when I say to capture the moment I mean he talked about the local area where we were, the stadium, where he went to eat, he took you on a story. When you do it like that you’re just standing in awe, man.”

Booker T went on to claim that no other Superstar will ever reach the level of The Rock as they do not have the ability to adapt to the audience's reaction.