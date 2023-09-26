The Rock to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth? Exploring potential déjà vu

The Rock’s WWE return was as electrifying as it could get. Instead of returning at a premium live event, WWE and The People’s Champ created explosive buzz with his return at WWE SmackDown.

It so happens that The Brahma Bull’s appearance on the September 15, 2023 edition of the blue brand was a one-off appearance. He isn’t scheduled for any further appearances, but he can surprise the fans a second time at next year's Elimination Chamber.

During The Brahma Bull’s previous WWE run in 2013, he had a thriller match against CM Punk at Elimination Chamber with the WWE Championship on the line. WWE can recreate that sensational moment, but this time with The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia.

Even if The People’s Champ doesn’t dethrone The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber, it opens the doors for a high-profile dream match between the megastars at WrestleMania 40. It so happens that fans are absolutely invested in a match where The Brahma Bull dethrones The Tribal Chief!

The Rock explained why he didn’t return at WrestleMania 39

Reportedly, The Rock was supposed to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He even revealed meeting with Nick Khan and Vince McMahon to decide on the specifics, but ultimately, the idea did not take off.

"We all flew to LA, we broke out Teremana... About an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and hugged... So, we got really really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down."

Currently, Roman Reigns isn’t scheduled to return to WWE TV until after Fastlane 2023. His last appearance was on the SmackDown following SummerSlam 2023 – the same episode where Jey Uso quit the show.