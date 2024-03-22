The Rock should consider an alliance with RAW star if he aims to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 

Although The Rock and Roman Reigns are part of the same team at WrestleMania 40, the Great One has slightly teased that he might turn on his cousin. An excellent example is when The Brahma Bull puts up the L sign instead of one like the other of the Bloodline. Hence, in this article, we dive into the possibility of The Rock turning on his cousin.

But if The Great One were to dethrone Reigns, how would he do it? After the recent animosity between the Hollywood megastar and Cody Rhodes, he isn't going to use the latter. Enter Damian Priest. The Final Boss could visit RAW and manipulate Priest into cashing his Money in the Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns by saying he could go after a much bigger title.

Ever since Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase, he has been fixated on cashing in on Seth Rollins. However, he has yet to cash in on his contract for various reasons.

Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea for Priest to pull a swerve and cash in on Roman Reigns since no one expects it, especially not the Universal Champion.

With The Brahma Bull's help, Priest could finally cash in his contract successfully and walk out of WrestleMania as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Scott Steiner says Bron Breakker is capable of reaching Roman Reigns' level

Bron Breakker is already one of the top stars in the WWE despite only wrestling for a year. His in-ring ability has helped him get over with the fans in NXT, earning him a main roster call-up, where he destroyed other stars on SmackDown.

During a recent interview with Jamal Niaz, Scott Steiner said his nephew, Breakker, can reach Roman Reigns' level someday.

“Oh, there’s no doubt he can reach that level. It just takes time. I think he’s ready, he just needs some more seasoning wrestling against good guys. When you wrestle against good guys, you get better. I think he’s ready, he just needs to make the right moves here and there and you never know what can happen. He’s doing good. The one thing you have to be good at;as a professional wrestler is the interview... It was in his blood from a very young age, that’s probably why he’s so good at it right now," added Steiner .

It will be interesting to see if Bron Breakker is able to live up to his potential on the main roster.

