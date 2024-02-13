The Rock to face 10-time WWE Champion with Cody Rhodes history in first-time-ever dream match? Possiblity explored

The heel turn of The Rock during the WrestleMania Kickoff in Las Vegas still keeps fans buzzing as it has been almost 19 years since we haven't seen The People's Champion in the villainous character.

Further, WWE has recently released a WrestleMania 40 teaser trailer, which adds extra anticipation among fans regarding the future of The Great One on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

However, recently, a potential belief has arisen that leads to speculation of a match between The Rock and the 10-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. This comes after the press conference where The Great One seemingly tried to establish the Anoa'i family as superior to the other wrestling families. This didn't only specifically target the Rhodes family but also seemingly targeted the other wrestling households, including the Orton family.

For those unaware, The Viper is also a third-generation superstar of his family. Before The Apex Predator, Bob Orton Sr, Bob Orton Jr, and Barry Orton all were part of this wrestling business.

So, a potential story that might unfold could witness Randy Orton stepping against The Rock and Bloodline by stating the same reason. Also, in the past, both Orton and Cody shared a great history of friendship as both were part of the faction named Legacy.

Further, The Viper has been involved in a feud against the Samoan faction multiple times, but he still never wrestled The Rock, which makes their potential showdown their first-ever dream match in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, it is important to note that Orton is currently gearing up to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber, where he has the opportunity to get a World Heavyweight Championship shot at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock is set for a massive change in the upcoming weeks

As The People's Champion turned heel during the WrestleMania Kickoff event, recent reports from WrestleVotes stated that the Hollywood star is expected to bring back his Hollywood' Rock persona.

In addition, it is also revealed that The Great One is likely to release 'Cody Crybabies' merchandise soon in the company as a part of the storyline.

So overall, it seems like the upcoming weeks will surely be a must-watch episode for the fans, especially as we are on the road to WrestleMania 40.

