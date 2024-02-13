WWE set to release controversial new merchandise for The Rock - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning on releasing controversial new merchandise for The Rock following his heel turn last week.

Wrestling fans are still buzzing about The People's Champion slapping Cody Rhodes in the face during the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff press conference last week. The Great One took issue with Rhodes' claim that Roman Reigns' family would be ashamed of him.

The veteran slapped The American Nightmare and claimed he could do whatever he wanted in the company. The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief are set to appear on this Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning on releasing "Cody Crybabies" merchandise as a part of The Rock's heel turn. The report added that the storyline is just getting started and that the legend will be drawing from his past as Hollywood Rock.

WWE legend The Rock takes shots at Cody Rhodes fans

The Rock recently referred to fans obsessed with Cody Rhodes finishing his story at WrestleMania 40 as the Cody Crybabies.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The People's Champion claimed there was a distinction between Cody Rhodes fans and those who are crybabies. He joked that some fans will post online between gobbling down chicken nuggets from McDonalds.

"At the end of the day, you've got the Cody crybabies, you've got the Cody fans, and you've got Cody himself. And there's a clear distinction between the three. But, The Rock says this those Cody crybabies who ever 10 tweets they're shoving a chicken McNugget in their mouth, for every 20 tweets they're shoving two McNuggets up their a**, The Rock says this: all you've gotta do is sit back, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride The Rock is gonn take your candy a**es on. So hashtag that," he said. [H/T: SEScoops]

You can check out the video below (it contains NSFW language)

The Great One is reportedly set to fully embrace his run as a heel following his return. It will be fascinating to see how this storyline plays out on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Will you be purchasing any Cody Crybabies merchandise? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

