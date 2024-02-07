The Rock to face 33-year-old star after announcing Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40? Possibility explored

The Rock returned to SmackDown last week and confronted Roman Reigns. This has led to speculation that the two will face each other at WrestleMania 40. However, the WWE Universe has been very vocal about wanting to see Cody Rhodes lock horns with Reigns instead.

The company will hold WrestleMania 40 Kickoff in Las Vegas on Thursday, and many matches for The Show of Shows are expected to be finalized at the event. There is a belief that The Rock will announce himself as Reigns' opponent. However, the company could be planning a major swerve.

The Brahma Bull could acknowledge the public support towards Rhodes and step back, allowing The American Nightmare to possibly finish his story at WrestleMania 40 against Reigns. Recent reports have indicated that The Rock wants to compete at WrestleMania, but who will he face if he doesn't take on The Tribal Chief?

There is speculation that The Great One would be a special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia. On the show, the former WWE Champion could engage in a heated war of words with the 33-year-old, leading to a match between them at WrestleMania 40. The two exchanged insults on social media last year, which might intensify their potential feud.

The Rock sends a message ahead of 40 WrestleMania Kickoff

As WWE heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, fans can expect to see The Brahma Bull, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and other prominent superstars make appearances.

The Great One shared a message for WWE fans on Instagram ahead of the high-profile presser on Thursday:

"Last Supper 🌍 See y’all in Vegas this Thursday. ~ People’s Champ #WrestleMania40 #KickOffPressEvent @wwe !! 4PM @tmobilearena !!" he wrote.

Despite eagerly anticipating his dream match against Reigns, fans have shared adverse reactions to The Rock's latest comeback. Many viewers do not favor the Hollywood megastar seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' spot in the main event of 'Mania. However, the whole thing could be a swerve with The Great One announcing that he will let Rhodes face Roman Reigns for the gold in April.

