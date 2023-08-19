The Rock to fight a 33-year-old WWE star before Roman Reigns? Future main event scene explored

For years, the WWE Universe has been clinging to the hope that The Rock will return to WWE one day to have a dream match with Roman Reigns. This furor intensified when Roman formed The Bloodline and began his reign of terror. However, years have passed, and that dream hasn't come to fruition yet. Nonetheless, there's one superstar who is trying his best to get The Great One to return.

Grayson Waller has been trying to get the attention of the Hollywood star lately, as he has been mentioning him in interviews, podcasts and WWE shows for weeks now. Waller recently said that he wants to make the WWE legend relevant again before his inevitable involvement with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Therefore, fans have been wondering whether Dwayne Johnson will be returning to WWE to face the 33-year-old before involving himself in a program with Roman Reigns. Well, the prospect of it happening looks plausible, as Grayson Waller has been taking cheap shots at the former WWE Champion for weeks now.

Hopefully, the company has enormous plans for Waller on the main roster, and putting him in a program with The Brahma Bull in any capacity could elevate his career.

Possibility of The Rock facing Grayson Waller before Roman Reigns

Dwayne Johnson is one of the busiest Hollywood stars in the world and WWE has been trying for the past few years to bring him back to the company for one more match. A blockbuster feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock is something that has been on the list for years.

Despite WWE's fondest wishes, this match has never come to fruition. Therefore, the fact that the WWE legend might return to face Grayson Waller ahead of Roman Reigns, while not implausible, is highly unlikely.

If The People's Champion actually makes a return to the promotion at some point, WWE's top priority will be a blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. Roman's storyline has been revolving around the Samoan bloodline and The Great One injecting himself makes perfect sense.

Thus, The Rock returning and confronting Reigns will almost certainly be a spellbinding chapter in The Bloodline saga. It will be a clash between two of the biggest generational talents this industry has ever seen and will bring a storm to the box office if it ever happens.

How would you like The Rock to get involved in the Bloodline Saga? Sound off in the comments below.

