The Rock finally returning to WWE? But it won't be against Roman Reigns!

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's WWE return has been a hot topic ever since Roman Reigns took over as the Tribal Chief, and especially now as The Bloodline has imploded.

While fans have expected the ultimate payoff to be a match against his cousin, that may not be a viable option for The Rock. However, that doesn't mean a return is out of the picture altogether.

The 'People's Champion' could make a return at SummerSlam, but not against Roman Reigns. Instead, in a confrontation with Grayson Waller. Why do we believe this could happen? Let's take a deeper dive to find out!

The Rock can experience the Grayson Waller Effect at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Grayson Waller and The Rock got into a war of words on Twitter after the 'Aussie Icon' berated the latter's debut attire from Survivor Series 1996. Waller got a fitting response, and he did not stop his trash talk.

In fact, Waller posted another video message in which he invited the former WWE Champion to be a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect. The invite wasn't a sign of respect, as he mocked Johnson's recent failure at the box office.

During the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the 'Dynamite from Down Under' mocked the 'Most Electrifying man in sports entertainment' once again. This twitter back-and-forth spilling onto the TV screens can't be a coincidence.

There is a possibility that this continuous mockery prompts The Rock to return at SummerSlam. He could potentially be a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect as the invite is already out there.

Not only will a segment with Waller mean limited physicality, but it would also give the 'Great One' a huge platform to trash-talk a heel.

A segment at SummerSlam would not only put over Waller, but also would give fans the return they've wanted for long. Of course, without hurting or changing the course of The Bloodline's storyline, which is at its peak right now.

The Rock's last appearance was on the SmackDown premiere on FOX.

It's been four years since Dwayne Johnson's last WWE appearance. He did not show up for his 25th anniversary either. But with Hollywood strikes and a likely light schedule, there is potential to make this a reality.

Another reason this seems like a WWE plan is because Waller used The Rock's attire that is usually kept in the WWE warehouse. This item was likely brought from the warehouse for this seemingly intentional promo.

Waller's comments on SmackDown were also approved, and he did not improvise during the promo. All signs are definitely pointing to The Great One's return. After all, this is why they say, "Never say never in WWE."