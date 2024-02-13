The Rock to fire Triple H from WWE? Exploring possibility after heated interaction

The Rock seemingly turned heel during the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event and had a heated altercation with Triple H. The interaction might lead to someone getting fired.

At the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, The Rock and Roman Reigns tried to make their match official for this year's Show of Shows. However, Cody Rhodes came out and challenged Reigns at 'Mania. The Hollywood star later slapped Rhodes for disrespecting the Anoa'i Family. Moments later, The Great One went backstage and demanded Triple H to fix things.

After Pat McAfee pointed out that Dwayne Johnson is now a TKO board member and could abuse his power to take care of Rhodes and Hunter, fans may wonder if it is possible.

The answer is yes, it is possible. Since TKO is Titanland's parent company, the board members will have more authority than WWE's Chief Content Officer.

While it happening in real life is unlikely, it can be done in kayfabe to build up to WrestleMania 40. After The Game subliminally targetted The Rock on WWE SmackDown, the latter could use his power to fire the former and make his match with Roman Reigns official for WrestleMania 40.

The story could later see Triple H get reinstated after some authority drama, leading to Cody Rhodes getting his one-on-one match against The Tribal Chief. In conclusion, the Chief Content Officer's dismissal is highly possible in kayfabe. However, it is just speculation, and the truth will reveal itself soon.

What else could happen during The Rock and Triple H's WWE Road to WrestleMania 40?

Since Triple H, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes seemingly side against The Rock after the WWE WrestleMania 40 press event, if the company plans to build nuclear heat, The Great One could abuse his power and fire all three babyfaces. It will be intriguing to see how the three are brought back to television if something similar is in the plans.

The People's Champion might face Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The Visionary fired heated shots at the press event, which could lead to the TKO board member booking himself in a match for the World Heavyweight Championship, thus proving he has more power than Triple H.

Considering they've been long-time rivals, The Great One and The King of Kings are seemingly destined to clash forever.

