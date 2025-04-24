The Rock to form a new alliance with real-life Bloodline member after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

The Rock missed WWE WrestleMania 41 and many fans are not happy about it. Despite that, The Final Boss is still making headlines. He recently had a conversation with Pat McAfee and showered praise on one specific star.

Ad

The future WWE Hall of Famer gave Jacob Fatu a shoutout and praised his passion for the business. The Rock went on to say that Jacob has a big future. What fans don't realize is that this could potentially be an alliance forming without anyone even realizing it.

The Rock doesn't do things by accident. The Final Boss is very calculated with what he does and how he does it. The fact that he came out in public to praise the real-life Bloodline member likely means something for the future.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

That future could see the two unite on-screen to take out any opposition for The Rock. For example, if Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have issues with the former WWE Champion, Jacob Fatu could be the man who has The Final Boss' back and keeps him safe.

Fatu is now the United States Champion, so many will be gunning for him. Even Solo Sikoa might want the gold. If Jacob aligns himself with The Rock, however, he will have serious power behind him and it could keep Fatu safe long-term.

Ad

The Rock and Jacob Fatu could also be united with John Cena and Travis Scott in WWE

The Rock not appearing at WWE WrestleMania was disappointing to fans. In general, it was expected that a new super-group had formed featuring The Final Boss, John Cena, and Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber Toronto when the trio destroyed Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Despite that, The People's Champion hasn't appeared on television since then and Travis Scott only appeared once at WrestleMania. For now, fans are still waiting to see if the trio reunite properly.

Supposing that this proposed alliance between The Final Boss and Jacob Fatu does indeed form, however, not only could that duo be dangerous, but it could be more than that. The People's Champion and The Samoan Werewolf could be aligned with John Cena and Travis Scott.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This would be potentially the most dangerous stable in WWE history. The Final Boss is a legendary wrestler and a TKO board member. He's also a major star in Hollywood. Meanwhile, John Cena is the Undisputed WWE Champion and a big name in Hollywood too.

Travis Scott is a hit hip hop artist and Jacob Fatu is a dominant force. The four men's influence combined could run wild on WWE and the entertainment industry in general.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More