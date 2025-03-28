  • home icon
The Rock to help 17-time WWE champion, NOT John Cena, win a major title at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Mar 28, 2025 08:49 GMT
John Cena after he sold his soul to The Rock [Image via wwe.com]
John Cena after he sold his soul to The Rock [Image via wwe.com]

WWE Legend The Rock is on a journey of collecting souls in the Stamford-based promotion. At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena sold his soul to The Final Boss before Travis Scott, turning heel to get unlimited favors and advantages from Rock. This deal was initially presented to Cody Rhodes.

While it's obvious that The People's Champion will help Cena at WrestleMania 41, there is a chance he could also help another 17-time WWE champion. The Rock could help The Nature Girl, Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania 41.

At WrestleMania 41, Flair is scheduled to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. The Rock could help Flair now because of Stratton's recent comments. In a recent interview, Stratton claimed she would never sell her soul to The Final Boss to beat Flair.

The WWE Women's Champion said she doesn't "care that much." These comments made by Stratton could be considered disrespectful, and Rock could take them seriously. Hence, he could approach Flair, a generational wrestler like him, with a deal to acquire her soul and help her become champion.

While the abovementioned angle is speculative, it won't be surprising to see something along these lines. Also, given Charlotte Flair is a seasoned heel, an angle like this would only cement her position as one of the biggest heels on SmackDown.

What did Tiffany Stratton exactly say about selling her soul to The Rock?

Tiffany Stratton has emerged as one of WWE's breakout stars. Since debuting on the main roster, Stratton has put up some wonderful performances, which led to her becoming the WWE Women's Champion. However, it seems that The Buff Barbie has yet to learn that some things aren't supposed to be spoken loudly.

During a recent interview with Vicente Beltran, Stratton was asked what she thought of The Rock, asking Cody Rhodes to sell his soul to him. Stratton's answer was disrespectful to the WWE legend in many ways. Here is the detailed version of what the 25-year-old champion said:

“I would never consider selling my soul to The Rock. I’ve never considered it, I don’t care that much. I’ll just try to be calm. Charlotte Flair is at the top of the division; she’s the woman we all want to beat. I’ll keep trying to train as hard as I can, although it’s harder when you’re on tour and traveling so much, but I think being calm, in my comfort zone and remembering who I am is going to help me.”
If one examines history, it's usually not good to be on the bad side of The Rock. It remains to be seen whether Stratton faces the consequences of her actions leading up to WrestleMania 41 or at The Show of Shows directly.

