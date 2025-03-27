Female WWE star refuses to sell her soul to The Rock

The Rock may have claimed John Cena's soul, but he isn't going to take another WWE star's soul. The reigning Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, recently shared her thoughts on The Final Boss' offer to Cody Rhodes.

WWE pulled off the biggest swerve at Elimination Chamber when John Cena joined forces with The Rock and turned heel for the first time in over two decades ahead of his last WrestleMania match.

The Rock's two-finger gesture has some fans wondering if another star will join the villainous alliance.

In an interview with Vicente Beltran, Tiffany Stratton said she would never sell her soul to The Rock. She noted that she doesn't need to sell her soul to anyone to defeat Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows.

"I would never consider selling my soul to The Rock. I’ve never considered it, I don’t care that much. I’ll just try to be calm. Charlotte Flair is at the top of the division; she’s the woman we all want to beat. I’ll keep trying to train as hard as I can, although it’s harder when you’re on tour and traveling so much, but I think being calm, in my comfort zone and remembering who I am is going to help me," Stratton said. (H/T -EWrestlingnews)

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expresses disappointment with Tiffany Stratton's work

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton recently engaged in a split-screen interview on SmackDown, where The Queen verbally eviscerated The Buff Barbie.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said the current Women's Champion looked nervous and didn't seem like she was ready for Flair.

"What about that side-by-side back-and-forth verbal battle the other night on Smackdown would make you believe that Tiffany is ready for Charlotte Flair? ['Zero,' responds Dave LaGreca.] It was night and day between the two. It was not a very good night for Tiffany at all, and I honestly believe that Tiffany is flustered and she's nervous. It's written all over her face," he said.

Many in WWE believe Stratton was put in a sink-or-swim situation last Friday.

