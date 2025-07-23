The Rock to hire the OG Bloodline's biggest nightmare and take them out one by one? Potential explored

Despite being absent from weekly programming, The Rock remains a popular name among wrestling fans. As SummerSlam 2025 approaches, speculation regarding The Final Boss' return to the Stamford-based promotion has begun to swirl. Interestingly, a recent podcast has sparked discourse among fans about WWE potentially reviving a storyline that was abruptly dropped, and there may be a possible tie-in with The Rock.While it may be an exciting scenario for the WWE Universe, it could spell trouble for the members of the OG Bloodline, as The Final Boss might hire Drew McIntyre to take out each member one by one. The speculations arose after Drew McIntyre's appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he discussed The Final Boss and The Bloodline.The Scottish Warrior claimed the reason he remains on good terms with The Rock despite having an issue with The Bloodline is because his feud isn't about family ties but about what they did to him years ago. During his initial rivalry with the Samoan faction, Drew McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in front of his friends and family at Clash at the Castle 2022, thanks to Solo Sikoa's main roster debut and interference.The second chapter of this feud began in December 2024, when Drew McIntyre started targeting the OG Bloodline members after the faction's brief reunion leading up to Survivor Series 2024. Many expected this 'Bloodline Hunter' storyline to culminate in a Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre rematch, but the angle was dropped abruptly.Some argue that the sudden ending to the storyline, without a proper payoff, significantly derailed Drew's momentum. Fans have voiced their displeasure over McIntyre's booking recently and believe he belongs in the main event scene. That said, the Triple H-led creative team may look to correct this by reviving the dropped angle in a major way, this time by involving The Final Boss.Although McIntyre has not interacted with The Rock on screen, he shares a close friendship with The Final Boss behind the scenes. Aligning with the 53-year-old legend and going after the OG Bloodline members could put McIntyre back in the spotlight.This potential scenario may begin unfolding at SummerSlam, where McIntyre could ambush Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The Rock may finally end his long-standing absence from WWE and appear at SummerSlam, declaring the beginning of the end for the OG Bloodline.While it could be exciting, it is worth noting that the scenario mentioned above is only based on speculation.Could this potential scenario finally lead to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns?The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still considered a dream match by many wrestling fans. Ever since Roman Reigns transformed himself into The Tribal Chief, fans have speculated that The Great One would challenge him for the title at some point. For two years straight, the bout was close to being made official but did not materialize due to various reasons.With the OTC1 back to being a babyface and The Final Boss acting as the ultimate villain, WWE may have another shot at booking this bout. If The Rock aligns with Drew McIntyre and goes after the OG Bloodline, the endgame of this potential rivalry could see The Brahma Bull and the Original Tribal Chief lock horns in the future.That said, it is mere conjecture at this point. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the future.