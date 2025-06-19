The Rock to introduce his new Corporate WWE Champion by having him dethrone John Cena? Exploring the possibility

John Cena has steered his way back to the top of the industry since aligning with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. While Cena was on a losing streak over the past couple of years, he ended up dethroning Cody Rhodes and won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The Franchise Player is now set to defend his title against CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions, which has the fans hyped up for the final match in their historic rivalry. While the Last Real Champion is engaged in some big-time feuds, The Rock could change the landscape of the company.

The Final Boss cares about nothing but business at this point, and he is well aware of the fact that Cena retiring as a heel won’t be the best idea. To turn the Franchise Player back into a babyface and keep him as one of the biggest stars in the industry, he could bring out a new face who could take charge on the roster. Drew McIntyre has been out of action for the past few weeks, and he could be named The Rock’s new associate.

Further, the Scottish Warrior could unleash an attack on Cena and dethrone him as the Undisputed WWE Champion to become the new Corporate Champion.

This could lead to Cena turning into a babyface, kicking off a long-awaited feud against Drew McIntyre. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars in the future.

Drew McIntyre addressed not engaging in action with John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber

Both Drew McIntyre and John Cena were involved in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match this year, but neither man could engage in action against the other that night. Before they could battle it out, Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre, which turned out to be quite a surprising move from the company.

After John Cena’s massive heel turn, McIntyre addressed the same and stated that he would have prevented millions of hearts from being broken if he could have delivered a Claymore to the Franchise Player.

"So many people were so shocked about John Cena's actions like I didn't come out on SmackDown last week and tell everyone what kind of person he is. I would have prevented so many people having their heart broken when I Claymore'd him in his big stupid head in the Chamber, but Damian Priest had to slither in and steal the pin from behind, taking away my last chance at the world title at WrestleMania," said Drew McIntyre

While both Cena and McIntyre couldn’t engage in action, a match between them is expected to take place sometime in the future. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

