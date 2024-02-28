The Rock to be involved in a double turn at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential swerve

The Rock's return to WWE and his ongoing rivalry with Cody Rhodes has changed the landscape of WrestleMania 40, and we are just getting started. A major double turn could be in plans.

Cody Rhodes' story reached its all-time high with The Rock's return, who slapped him at the WWE WrestleMania 40 press event to solidify a heel turn after decades. The Great One has now joined The Bloodline to make the group stronger than ever. Amid the heated rivalry, Seth Rollins has vowed to be Cody's shield against the corrupt cousins.

One major twist the company could be planning is a double turn at the Grandest Stage of Them All. While The People's Champion has been on Roman Reigns' side, he could turn babyface and ultimately support The American Nightmare in the climax of the Show of Shows.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins has been vocal about wanting to support Rhodes in his battle with The Bloodline. Fans may not think about it now, but Rollins might be a clever bait by The Tribal Chief. Instead of supporting the babyface, he could betray him and later join forces with The Bloodline so that the former Shield stable-mates can run the promotion together.

This huge double turn will be a surprising way to book the most important match of the year. Fans will be left with more questions than answers, which is exactly what will keep them watching WWE every week. However, this is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

Subtle hints that The Rock could turn babyface on WWE WrestleMania 40

While The Rock unleashed his dark side on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown to join his cousin, fans noticed a few subtle hints that he may betray The Bloodline soon.

First, while talking about Cody Rhodes, The Rock said he would do everything in his power to make sure Cody leaves WWE WrestleMania 40 as a loser. Ironically, he looked at Roman Reigns while making this comment.

Also, while doing The Bloodline's signature 'We The Ones' pose, the Hollywood star kept his thumb out, possibly signifying he doesn't purely acknowledge The Tribal Chief. These hints could prove vital in the coming weeks.

Do you think The Rock will turn babyface at WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.