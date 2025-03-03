The Rock & John Cena to recruit Roman Reigns following WWE Elimination Chamber? Analyzing potential hints

Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the 2025 Royal Rumble. With a lot happening on the road to WrestleMania, fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of the Original Tribal Chief. The Stamford-based promotion announced Reigns would appear on the March 21 and 28 episodes of SmackDown.

Triple H could once again pull a massive shocker, and The Rock and Cena might recruit Roman Reigns to their alliance. During their segment, The Final Boss made the same throat-slit gesture that he used last year at Bad Blood. However, eagle-eyed fans have now caught an easter egg. Earlier, The People’s Champion counted to three, and this time, he signaled with two fingers.

Following the segment, fans and pundits have been presenting their different theories. One of the most popular ones is The Final Boss hinting at adding one more member to his crew. The Rock probably wanted to express that John and Travis are his two champions and that there is still one to be added to the group. Roman Reigns would be the perfect member to join the Hollywood megastars.

Rock and Reigns are seemingly on good terms, as The Final Boss placed the Ula Fala around Roman’s neck during RAW’s debut on Netflix. Additionally, a clip is currently going viral on social media, from The Final Boss' return at Bad Blood, where Reigns seemingly tells Rhodes, “That’s your problem,” pointing at his cousin as if he already knew what was coming.

With the history he has with Cody, Roman would be the best option for the third member to join Rock’s alliance after John Cena and Travis Scott. This move would also plant seeds for Rhodes vs. Reigns III.

That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical at this point.

Roman Reigns reveals if he has real-life animosity with Cody

The Original Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare are two of the biggest rivals in modern wrestling. They have locked horns twice and have main-evented two consecutive WrestleManias.

While speaking in an interview with SHAK Wrestling ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns explained there is no heat between him and Cody Rhodes behind the scenes.

Additionally, he shared his controversial thoughts on Rhodes, saying that while The American Nightmare is a great champion, he was most relevant when he was in a feud against him and his Bloodline.

With The Showcase of The Immortals looming, it will be interesting to see if Reigns emerges as a member of The Rock’s group or if Triple H has something else planned for him creatively.

