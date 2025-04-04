The Rock and John Cena’s nWo: 5 WWE Superstars who could join the faction

WWE fans were shocked at Elimination Chamber Toronto. John Cena shockingly turned heel at the premium live event and brutalized Cody Rhodes. The 16-time World Champion didn't do it alone, however.

John was joined by The Rock and rapper Travis Scott. As a trio, they battered Cody in a way that is rarely seen in World Wrestling Entertainment today. It was one of the most intense and shocking moments in wrestling history.

Many have compared John Cena's heel turn to Hulk Hogan's in 1996. Like Cena, Hogan was a major star who didn't go heel for years but reinvented himself by joining a dangerous duo. That led to the formation of the nWo.

Many are comparing this new supergroup to the nWo, but what if it was a recreated nWo? The company brought back the Latino World Order so the New World Order could follow. This article will take a look at a handful of names who'd be perfect to join Cena, Scott, and The Rock in revived nWo.

#5. Drew McIntyre and The Rock are friends

Drew McIntyre is a top star in WWE. He is a multi-time world champion who had arguably the best feud of the year in 2024 with CM Punk. Now, he is a member of the blue brand and will battle Damian Priest at WrestleMania.

On the surface, McIntyre might seem like an odd choice. The Scottish Warrior is more of a loner in WWE than someone who is cut out for a stable. His relationship with a member of the trio is what makes this possible.

The Rock and Drew are friends in real life. The Final Boss even gifted McIntyre a special sword when The Scottish Warrior re-signed with the company. Given their relationship, Drew could fit in with Cena, Scott, and The Rock.

#4. Trick Williams has the charisma to fit in

Trick Williams is one of the most popular and charismatic stars in wrestling today. He is a former WWE NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion, so he should have a very bright future.

Williams doesn't have a major relationship with any of the three men, at least as far as fans know. He did get some advice from John Cena once, however, which eventually encouraged Williams to become his own man. He went on to win the WWE NXT Title.

While that incident might not mean anything in a vacuum, Trick could be an excellent fit for a revived nWo. He has so much charisma, and his recent attitude shows he can hang with The Face That Runs The Place and The Final Boss in the personality department.

#3. Logan Paul is a star outside of WWE too

Logan Paul is arguably the most hated pro wrestler today. He is extremely arrogant and belittles fans on the microphone. Despite that, Paul is a decent pro wrestler and has been a good fit in WWE.

The Maverick has something in common with The Rock, John Cena, and even Travis Scott. While all three are seemingly involved in this WWE angle, they also are all major stars away from the industry.

Logan is a big star elsewhere, too. He is an influencer, actor, amateur boxer, podcaster, and YouTuber. With his following and connections, Paul is the perfect person to join Cena and The Rock.

#2. LA Knight has big star energy

LA Knight is another very popular star in WWE. He is currently on the Friday Night SmackDown brand and holds the coveted United States Title. This is his second reign with the prized belt.

The Megastar is supposed to be a larger-than-life character from Los Angeles. Needless to say, somebody from Hollywood certainly fits in nicely with this WWE stable. However, it goes deeper than that.

Many critics and fans of The Megastar agree that his character is a throwback to the Attitude Era. In many ways, he channels The Rock and Steve Austin. With that kind of personality, he'd fit in perfectly with The Final Boss and John Cena, the latter of which arrived right after the Attitude Era ended.

#1. CM Punk could shock the world despite previous comments

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is a lightning rod for controversy. At basically every point in his wrestling career, in and out of WWE, The Voice Of The Voiceless has been able to stir up trouble and get attention.

Interestingly, CM Punk has a very negative relationship with John Cena and The Rock. Following their destruction of Cody Rhodes and Cena's cheap win at WWE Elimination Chamber, Punk went on a verbal tirade against both men, calling them "bald frauds."

Despite that, he hasn't gotten physical with John Cena, even though the legend has been around for several weeks. That might imply there is more bark than bite in this scenario, and they could mend fences. If they can, getting Punk as part of this new nWo would be huge.

