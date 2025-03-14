The Rock & John Cena to target 39-year-old star next if they fail to dethrone Cody Rhodes? Possibility explored

John Cena is currently a man on a mission, as the Franchise Player is hungry for a record 17th world title reign. This even led to the Cenation Leader turning heel at Elimination Chamber and joining hands with The Rock. Cena will get his Undisputed WWE Title shot at WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes, but if he fails to emerge as the winner, the heel alliance might shift their target to Jey Uso.

The YEET Master is set to lock horns with Gunther at the Showcase of the Immortals with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The OG Bloodline member is riding on momentum, heightening his chances to dethrone the Ring General at Wrestlemania. So, if John Cena and The Rock fail to take the undisputed title from the American Nightmare, they might target the Samoan Twin.

The only intention would be to win the world championship from him and make John Cena a 17-time world champion. Both the People's Champion and Jey Uso are also part of the Bloodline storyline, which makes this interaction even more interesting to watch.

Further, both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are presently babyface stars in the company and part of the OG Bloodline faction. So, if the People's Champion tries to take the world title from Jey Uso's shoulders, the OTC could also step into the story from the YEET Master's side.

The Franchise Player is on his final tour from the Stamford-based promotion. This means that he will be part of WWE even after WrestleMania 41. So, it will be intriguing to see what will happen at the Shows of the Shows and whether John Cena will come for Jey Uso if he fails to dethrone Cody Rhodes in their upcoming match.

Why John Cena has a major reason to target Jey Uso post-WrestleMania 41

Besides the title chase of the 17th world championship reign, the 16-time world champion has a major reason behind potentially targeting Jey Uso post-WrestleMania. The YEET Master was the one who eliminated Cena from the Men's Royal Rumble match and emerged as the victor.

If John Cena had won the Royal Rumble match, it's possible that he may never have needed to turn heel and join sides with The Rock. So, the Franchise Player could blame Jey Uso for the hate he is getting and for his turning into a villainous star.

Hence, the Cenation Leader targeting the RAW star post-WrestleMania 41 will make sense, particularly if Jey wins the world title from Gunther.

