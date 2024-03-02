The Rock to kickstart singles feud with 16-time WWE champion once he is done with Cody Rhodes? Potential clues so far

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Rock and The Bloodline cut a memorable promo to kickstart the proceedings. The Great One responded to Cody Rhodes' challenge for a singles clash at The Show of Shows with a counter-offer of a tag team match at the biggest wrestling show of the year.

Besides mocking The American Nightmare and the live audience, the Hollywood megastar took potshots at World Heavyweight Champion Seth ''Freakin'' Rollins. The People's Champ referenced the Visionary as a "walking clown emoji."

However, this isn't the first instance where The Great One has trolled Rollins. Ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last week, the former WWE Champion referenced Rollins as Cody's ''little girlfriend.''

The constant exchange of insults seems to be an indication of a potential feud between The People's Champ and The Visionary.

Expand Tweet

The probable scenario could see the company planting more seeds for their singles feud at WrestleMania 40 Night 1, where The Rock and Roman Reigns are expected to face Rollins and Rhodes.

Following WrestleMania XL, the Stamford-based promotion might use this angle to set up a singles showdown between the duo at Backlash 2024.

The Rock's future appearance schedule revealed

The Rock is set to feature on the next two episodes of Friday Night SmackDown. The Hollywood megastar confirmed the same during his segment on the blue brand, as he mentioned how the shows are getting sold out everywhere due to the impact of The Rock and The Bloodline.

The upcoming shows of the blue brand where The Great One is advertised to appear are as follows:

Friday, March 8, 2024 - American Airlines Center Dallas, TX Friday, March 15, 2024 - FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the next episode of SmackDown will witness the arrival of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare will likely respond to the counter-offer of the Hollywood star for the Grandest Stage of Them All. It would be interesting to see if Seth Rollins also makes his presence felt next Friday.

Will Cody Rhodes accept The Rock's challenge on the upcoming episode of SmackDown? Share your views in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE