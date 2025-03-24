The Rock to make an appearance? 4 Last-minute predictions for WWE RAW in Glasgow

WWE is currently on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Ahead of The Show of Shows, every episode of RAW and SmackDown will be extremely important, as superstars from both brands will compete at the PLE.

In one such important step ahead of WrestleMania, WWE RAW will go live from Glasgow, Scotland, tonight. This episode will contain many segments that will be crucial for the matches and storylines lined up for WrestleMania 41.

In this article, we will take a look at four last-minute predictions for RAW:

#4. Sami Zayn may return on WWE RAW tonight

On tonight's edition of RAW, Jey Uso will team up with a mystery partner to face A-Town Down Under. Ever since this announcement was made, there has been a lot of excitement about who will be The YEET Master's mystery partner.

While there are many candidates whose names are being thrown around, there is a chance that the mystery ally may be Sami Zayn. The Canadian wrestler has not been seen since his Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Tonight's RAW could be the perfect time for him to return and help his friend, Jey.

#3. Two titles may change hands on RAW

Bron Breakker and Lyra Valkyria will defend their respective Intercontinental Championships against Penta and Raquel Rodriguez, respectively, in Glasgow. While both superstars are immensely talented, there is a chance they could lose their belts.

By booking Penta to win, the Triple H-led creative team could show its trust in the newest addition to Monday Night RAW's roster. The same goes for Raquel Rodriguez, who has yet to hold a singles championship on WWE's main roster.

#2. CM Punk may sow a seed of doubt in Paul Heyman's mind

At WrestleMania 41, CM Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. While the contest between these men will undoubtedly be exciting, the biggest question at the moment is how will Heyman manage Reigns, given his friendship and association with Punk.

As of this writing, there is no clear answer to this conundrum. However, in tonight's episode of RAW, The Best in The World could plant a seed of doubt in Heyman's mind against Reigns. This could be Punk's first step in luring The Wiseman away from the Only Tribal Chief.

#1. The Rock could make an appearance

After last week's confrontation between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, the bitter rivals will once again share the ring in Glasgow. In a shocking twist, WWE could make things spicy by booking The Rock to appear.

The Final Boss can make an appearance in Glasgow and provide more clarity on why Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber PLE. He could also add some stipulation to the match between Rhodes and Cena at WrestleMania 41 that might favor the 16-time World Champion.

