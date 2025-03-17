The Rock to make earth-shattering announcement; Cody Rhodes in deeper trouble? 3 things The Final Boss can do if he returns on WWE RAW

The Rock’s appearance could make a major difference during John Cena and Cody Rhodes’ segment on WWE RAW this week. The Greatest of All Time will be in Brussels, Belgium, as part of his retirement tour as he gears up for his world title match against Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare is waiting to unleash on the man he previously saw as his mentor and friend. The Rock could appear during the broadcast to make matters even more exciting. He could make certain announcements, or his actions could have major implications for the ongoing storyline.

Check out the three things The Final Boss can do if he returns on WWE RAW.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

#3. Announce a one-sided stipulation for the WWE WrestleMania 41 contest

Cody Rhodes has become the ultimate babyface in WWE. Even the most beloved babyface of all time, John Cena, has turned against him.

Ad

Trending

WWE could build him as an even bigger underdog in his upcoming title defense at WrestleMania 41 by adding a special stipulation to the match. The Rock could appear on Monday night to do just that on Netflix.

The Final Boss could come out during the Rhodes and Cena segment to make the big announcement. He could add more hurdles in The American Nightmare’s title defense to make him seem like a bigger babyface while giving the new heel Cena the upper hand.

Ad

A stipulation like a Street Fight or No Disqualification Match could benefit The Greatest of All Time.

#2. The Rock could help John Cena take out The American Nightmare once again

Ad

WWE fans witnessed something they weren’t ready for at Elimination Chamber. John Cena turned to the dark side and took out Cody Rhodes at The Rock’s direction.

The Final Boss could return on RAW to do something similar and bring a couple of heels with him to assist Cena. He could give the orders again and sit back to watch them beat down Rhodes and leave him in a heap.

Ad

The angle will further fuel Cody Rhodes’ quest to become the top babyface while bringing more heat towards John Cena. The Final Boss could simply state that he is still mad at The American Nightmare for refusing his offer and wants to see him get beat down every week.

#1. The WWE legend could have Jacob Fatu face Cody Rhodes in a non-title match on Night One

Ad

It’s unclear which night of WrestleMania will host the massive contest between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. With The Rock involved in the storyline, fans can expect to see the match headline the second night of the show.

In that case, The Final Boss could make Rhodes’ life a little more difficult before his title defense. He could appear on this week’s RAW to announce that he has handpicked Jacob Fatu as the Undisputed WWE Champion's opponent in a non-title match on the first night of WrestleMania 41.

It would allow The Bloodline member to weaken The American Nightmare for Cena while building himself up in a top match. The result could see Cody Rhodes lose the title on the second night after John Cena and The Rock exploit his injuries from the first match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback