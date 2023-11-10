The Rock to make one last WWE appearance this month after SAG-AFTRA strike ends? Exploring potential passing of the torch moment

The Rock’s return to WWE remains uncertain in the wake of SAG-AFTRA’s decision to end their four-month strike against Hollywood studios and executives. The Great One last appeared inside the squared circle on the September 15, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It is possible that Rocky could make a cameo appearance at Survivor Series 2023. The People’s Champion can potentially trade barbs with Grayson Waller as a follow-up to their banter on social media earlier in the summer.

Sharing the ring with The Rock could potentially do wonders for the career of Grayson Waller. The arrogant Aussie has already shared the spotlight with the likes of John Cena and Edge at Money in the Bank and on SmackDown, respectively.

Waller is currently in a tag team alliance with Austin Theory on Friday Night SmackDown. The duo are reportedly penciled in for a tag team title run somewhere down the line. It remains to be seen if the championship run begins before or after a potential face-off with The People’s Champion.

WWE’s huge WrestleMania plans for The Rock in jeopardy? Analyzing the aftermath of the SAG-AFTRA strike

The Rock told Pat McAfee that his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 was ‘locked in,’ but they couldn’t figure out how to deliver the feud. The former WWE Champion added that he was open to facing his cousin at WrestleMania 40.

With that said, WWE may be forced to shelve the purported match-up in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strikes coming to an end. Hollywood is already back to its usual business, and Rock may not be available to work WrestleMania because of his busy schedule.

It remains to be seen if fans will get to see the dream match between the Bloodline members on the Grandest Stage of them All.

