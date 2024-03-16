The Rock may cause a huge change to a WrestleMania XL title match after repeated hints, but will it actually happen?

Since his return, The Rock has made full use of his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the TKO Group. From seemingly sidelining Cody Rhodes and setting up a match between himself and Roman Reigns to adding a stipulation to the tag-team match involving him and The Bloodline at WrestleMania, The People's Champ is certainly flexing his muscles.

If The Final Boss continues his merry way, it could lead to a huge change in one WrestleMania XL title match. As we all know, aside from the Undisputed Universal Championship match, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre on Night 02 of The Show of Shows.

Ever since The Visionary placed his loyalty in Cody Rhodes' corner, he and The Rock have engaged in scathing verbal battles. The Great One has been adamant that he would make the World Heavyweight Championship disappear. And now, he might do just that.

Granted, it's unlikely The Rock will actually make the title disappear, but the Hollywood megastar could take matters into his own hands and change the entire landscape of WrestleMania XL.

There is a possibility that Rollins could fall victim to a surprise beatdown at the hands of The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment before 'Mania, which could present a perfect opportunity for Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, seemingly replacing him in the matchup against Drew McIntyre at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The chances of this playing out, however, are unlikely. While The Rock would love to get one up over Seth Rollins, Damian Priest has a full plate for WrestleMania. After all, he's got to defend his Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside Finn Balor in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

The Rock has made things personal with Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania XL

While Seth Rollins and The Rock have engaged in heated verbal battles in recent weeks, the latter's real beef is with Cody Rhodes. According to The People's Champ, The American Nightmare ruined ''the biggest match in WrestleMania history'' between him and Roman Reigns.

While there has been a lot of back-and-forth between the two over the last few weeks, The Great One has made it personal. After calling Rhodes a ''mistake'' on last week's SmackDown, Johnson has set his sights on Cody's mother, Michelle Rubio.

Mocking Cody's promo on RAW, The Brahma Bull promised Cody's mother that he would present a blood-stained belt to her at WrestleMania.

Say what you will about WrestleMania XL, but the tension is palpable. It would be fascinating to see how Cody Rhodes responds to the latest jibe from The Final Boss.

