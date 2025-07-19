  • home icon
The Rock may be forced to return at SummerSlam 2025 due to one massive reason; it isn’t Cody Rhodes

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 19, 2025 14:33 GMT
The Rock and Cody Rhodes
The Rock and Cody Rhodes [Image Credit: WWE.com]

The Rock has been away from WWE television since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this year. He played a crucial role in John Cena's heel turn and has not looked back at the story since then. With the company now set to host its biggest edition of SummerSlam next month in New Jersey, The Final Boss might be forced to make a comeback for one specific reason.

Cody Rhodes is set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the annual spectacle in MetLife Stadium. The Rock might have to make his return during this match to avoid what happened at WrestleMania 41. During the last encounter between Cena and Rhodes, WWE used Travis Scott as the showstopper, which gave rise to huge controversies.

The Grammy-nominated artist played a crucial role in the outcome of the match that sparked backlash among the fans. The WWE Universe wanted The Final Boss to appear during the main event of WrestleMania 41. But instead, that role was given to Travis Scott, and it ended up being a huge letdown for fans. Many even believe that his involvement ruined the excitement for John Cena's 17th world title win.

However, this time, WWE will seemingly make sure such a mishap doesn't happen. Hence, The Rock might be compelled to show up at SummerSlam to avoid any such backlash from fans. The Brahma Bull had an important role in setting up the feud between Cody Rhodes and John Cena on the road to WrestleMania 41.

Therefore, his return would make perfect sense at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Besides, The American Nightmare dropped subtle hints of The Rock's return on SmackDown this week. He was wearing the same watch the Hollywood star gifted him after WrestleMania XL. Also, Rhodes was spotted wearing glasses similar to the ones The Great One wore during his RAW on Netflix debut.

Therefore, all points sign towards one possibility that The Rock is indeed returning at SummerSlam this year. While there are strong hints, it is still speculation at this point.

The Rock to bring Cody Rhodes to his side at SummerSlam?

In February this year, The Rock offered Cody Rhodes the chance to become his corporate champion in exchange for his loyalty. However, The American Nightmare denied this offer and chose to stand by his morals and ethics. However, he could finally join forces with The Final Boss at SummerSlam this year.

Rhodes has faced significant setbacks in WWE in the past few months. He failed to stand by his words and protect the company from John Cena. The 40-year-old even lost the Undisputed WWE Championship in the process. This very defeat has ignited a ruthless and hungrier side of Cody Rhodes, who is determined to do anything to recapture his gold.

During his match with Randy Orton at Night of Champions, The American Nightmare displayed shades of his villainous side. He also gave a glimpse of it on the latest episode of SmackDown when he attacked John Cena and made him scrawl his signature on the SummerSlam contract.

There is a strong possibility that if The Rock comes back at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes might finally do what he refused to at Elimination Chamber — sell his soul to The Final Boss to become the top champion in the company.

