The Rock might have already caused trouble between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

The Rock and Roman Reigns are preparing for an explosive showdown at WWE WrestleMania 40. On Night 1, they will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On Night 2, Reigns and Rhodes will collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match where The Great One and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion could also get involved.

Heading into the Grandest Stage of Them All, The Rock has targeted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, which could complicate their collaboration.

The American Nightmare appears to be more focused on his feud with The People's Champion than his match with Reigns. At the same time, The Architect has called The Bloodline and The People's Champion out multiple times during the Road to WrestleMania.

As the future WWE Hall of Famer continues his mind games, it remains to be seen how Rollins and Rhodes will respond at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes will seek revenge from The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes needs to get revenge on The Rock for all his verbal and physical attacks so far. The latter continues to attack American Nightmare either through his in-ring promos or backstage, as he did on the March 25 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Thus, we should expect Rhodes to be out for payback on Friday Night SmackDown and the tag team match on Night 1. Still, this could lead to miscommunication with Rollins, as his focus will be on taking out The Great One, which could cost them the win eventually.

Seth Rollins would look to take out The Rock to take the credit

Seth Rollins has shifted his attention to the Bloodline and Rock for weeks now, even though he has a difficult challenge ahead of him, defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Still, it appears The Architect wants to take credit for taking out The Rock, and that's why he challenged him to a match on the April 1 edition of RAW. Rollins has focused more on The People's Champion, but this could be a distraction, as in Rhodes' case.

The Rock's mind games could lead to Seth Rollins turning heel at WrestleMania 40

It is unclear how the tag team match on Night 1 will play out and how Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will manage to co-exist. They are both fierce competitors and will look to put their differences aside to claim victory.

Still, there is speculation that Rollins could eventually turn on Rhodes. If Rhodes is focused only on The People's Champion, this could happen and cost Rollins the match. Should this take place, it would mean that The Architect will have a heel turn, which could also affect his fight with Drew McIntyre in Night 2.