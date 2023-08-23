The Rock might return to WWE but not for The Bloodline? Major swerve could be in the works!

The Rock has been a part of The Bloodline saga in one way or another. The Great One was heavily rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but that did not come to fruition. However, he might still insert himself into another storyline also involving a close family member.

The storyline in question involves The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, or Ava Raine, as she’s called on NXT. The fourth-generation sports entertainer was abducted by The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) this week at NXT Heatwave.

The whole storyline with the Creed Brothers and The Schism might force The Rock to appear on WWE to fix things for his daughter. The People’s Champion could also use his massive influence to pull Ava from her current character and storyline and give another creative direction to her.

Moreover, the Hollywood megastar could make time for a surprise WWE return amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes that have pretty much stopped every major project, be it large-scale production or small-screen shows, in the entertainment industry.

Rock’s former arch-rival John Cena is already on his way to WWE. The Cenation leader will make a brief stop on SmackDown on September 1, where he might set up a new feud ahead of Superstar Spectacle in India.

What did The Rock’s daughter say after being abducted at NXT Heatwave?

Ava Raine failed to defeat Ivy Nile in her first singles match at NXT Heatwave. She was ‘rescued’ by two Schism followers after the match. Ava coaxed the Diamond Mine star into finding her. She then ordered her rescuers to take out her rival.

The two masked men turned out to be The Creed Brothers. Julius and Brutus Creed abducted Ava and told Joe Gacy they’ll meet The Dyad inside a Steel Cage next week on NXT. Ava took to Twitter after the show and told her followers she was no longer in Diamond Mine’s captivity.

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has in store for The Rock’s daughter next on the white and gold brand.

