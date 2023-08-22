John Cena to team with WWE's hottest star against former rivals? Predicting his match at Superstar Spectacle

John Cena is reportedly set to work WWE Superstar Spectacle in India. The 16-time world champion will make a stop at SmackDown just a week before WWE comes to India. It is possible his upcoming appearance could lead to a huge tag team match for the Hyderabad event.

John Cena’s SmackDown appearance could lead to him potentially teaming up with LA Knight against The Miz and Austin Theory at Superstar Spectacle. Cena has a storied history with both Miz and Theory, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he sides with a popular babyface in Knight against his former rivals.

The tag team showdown makes sense from a storyline perspective, as Knight is currently involved in some sort of brand crossover feud with The Miz. The A-lister also cost him his number one contender’s match against Austin Theory last Friday on SmackDown.

Finally, Cena can be protected in this potential tag team match because he won’t be the one taking bumps. The 46-year-old star last wrestled at WrestleMania in April this year.

Before that, he had a tag team match that transpired on the December 30, 2022, episode of the blue brand and saw Cena and Owens emerge victorious against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

How John Cena’s SmackDown appearance could lead to a showdown at WWE Superstar Spectacle?

John Cena’s SmackDown appearance takes place just a day before Payback 2023, which could feature LA Knight versus The Miz for the first time. Both superstars have gotten physical for the past couple of weeks against each other.

Although, there are several opponents for John Cena if he returns to singles action at Superstar Spectacle. However, a tag team match could make its way onto the card.

Once Cena returns to SmackDown, he could cut a promo but get interrupted by Austin Theory. They engage in a war of words before The Miz shows up and accuses Cena of taking the spotlight from young stars.

This brings out LA Knight, who cuts a scathing promo on both The Miz and Theory. Cena proposes a tag team match with him and Knight against Miz and Theory at Superstar Spectacle.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

How would you book John Cena for WWE Superstar Spectacle? Let us know in the comments section below!

