5 opponents for John Cena in India

John Cena is making his long-awaited return to WWE. The company recently revealed his upcoming appearances, starting with SmackDown on September 1, 2023. In addition to this, the Cenation Leader is scheduled to visit India on September 8, 2023.

For those who may not know, WWE is marking its return to India after a six-year gap with an event titled WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023.

This announcement has undoubtedly brought immense joy to the WWE Universe and Indian fans alike, with Cena confirming that he will also participate in a wrestling match during the event. Let's explore five potential opponents for John Cena at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023.

#5. John Cena vs. Austin Theory

With the Cenation Leader set to visit India, Austin Theory emerges as a potential opponent for Cena at the event. Their most recent encounter took place at WrestleMania 39, where Theory triumphed over the Hollywood star in a United States Championship match.

Nonetheless, given that Theory is no longer the United States Champion, a rematch between Cena and the young star is undoubtedly an enticing prospect for fans.

In a non-championship match scenario, the 16-time world champion would probably secure the victory. Witnessing Cena clinch a win at a premium live event is an experience that fans have been eagerly anticipating for quite some time.

#4. John Cena vs. Grayson Waller

Another potential opponent for the Cenation Leader at WWE Superstar Spectacle could be Grayson Waller. Cena and Waller recently came face-to-face at Money in the Bank, with Cena delivering an Attitude Adjustment to the SmackDown star following a heated argument.

A match pitting Grayson Waller against John Cena would undoubtedly contribute to elevating the status of this budding future star. Additionally, the bout holds a logical appeal, considering that despite their physical altercation at Money in the Bank, the two haven't faced off in an official match.

#3. John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal

With WWE's return to India, it's evident that Indian superstars will receive a significant spotlight. Considering this, Jinder Mahal could emerge as a potential opponent for Cena during his return.

The two had a previous encounter back in 2017. Additionally, since his return to the company, The Modern Day Maharaja hasn't been prominently featured in action.

A match between Jinder Mahal and Cena would be a treat for Indian fans, as they would witness a showdown between their childhood hero and their own homegrown superstar.

#2. John Cena vs. Gunther

Gunther is another name that immediately springs to mind as a potential opponent for Cena in India. Currently holding the Intercontinental Championship, The Ring General's stature has been recently acknowledged by the Cenation Leader himself, who posted a photo of him on Instagram.

The anticipation for a showdown between Gunther and Cena has been building among fans for quite some time. Notably, The Ring General has openly expressed his eagerness for a match against the veteran.

For those who might not be aware, it's worth mentioning that Cena has yet to hold the Intercontinental Championship during his tenure in the company. This fact adds an element of heightened anticipation for their potential clash.

#1. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins

Accompanying John Cena, another significant figure making his way to India is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. The Visionary has been widely regarded as a leading figure in Cena's absence. Yet, with the 16-time world champion's return imminent, a match between these two icons is bound to elevate the show to a must-see event for every fan in India.

Cena and Rollins share a storied history, marked by their involvement in various feuds and memorable matches against each other. With Rollins currently holding the prestigious World Championship Title, the potential clash between these two becomes even more tantalizing.

The idea of Cena potentially shocking the world by securing his 17th Championship reign is nothing short of extraordinary and unthinkable.

