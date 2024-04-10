The Rock needs to add 31-year-old star to The Bloodline behind Roman Reigns' back during his WWE hiatus

The Rock and Roman Reigns have both taken time off WWE TV. In their absence, someone needs to take care of The Bloodline. Of course, Paul Heyman is there to do The Bloodline's bidding in WWE, but the faction will fall apart if it's only Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa without any guidance.

At the end of WrestleMania 40, The Brahma Bull did seemingly leave with more power since Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship. So, in theory, he is capable of making some big decisions for the group. One of those decisions could see him add Jacob Fatu to the mix.

The Rock had pinned Cody Rhodes on Night 1 to ensure 'The Bloodline Rules' for Night 2. Unfortunately, The Tribal Chief chose to avenge Seth Rollins' betrayal from a decade ago rather than take down Rhodes to retain the title. This ultimately caused him the title.

Assuming that when Roman Reigns returns, he will only focus on himself. It might create a problem for the faction. This will lead to The Rock deciding to add Jacob Fatu to The Bloodline to make sure that the stable has enough muscle to handle the business.

Perfect beginning for Jacob Fatu in WWE

Reportedly, the Stamford-based promotion has signed Jacob Fatu. It only makes sense for him to become a part of The Bloodline, and explore the avenues that still remain open in this saga.

Given that The Bloodline is a faction, Jacob Fatu's addition will only help in strengthening the faction following WrestleMania 40. Out of the three matches The Bloodline members had, they lost two. Hence, Fatu will bring immense value.

The Bloodline's dominance can continue

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are good together, but the power of the two will not be enough to dominate a brand. Regardless of the brand they go to following the WWE Draft 2024, The Bloodline will be more of a faction than a tag team when three members represent it.

Uso, Sikoa, and Fatu might not be able to have the same dominance that The Bloodline had with The Rock or Roman Reigns, but three of them can hold up the faction's name in the absence of The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss.

Paves a path for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

If The Rock adds Jacob Fatu to the faction behind The Tribal Chief's back, it's essentially taking control of The Bloodline. Furthermore, if Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso abide by what The Final Boss says, they might align themselves with Rock over Reigns.

Now, if everyone in The Bloodline sides with The People's Champ, it can set up a face turn for Roman Reigns along with the teased match between the two heavyweights for the title of 'The Head of the Table.'

