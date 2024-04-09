4 reasons why The Rock vs. Roman Reigns must happen at WrestleMania 41

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was one of the matches that was seemingly planned for WrestleMania 40, but fans clamored that Cody Rhodes should be able to finish his story. As a result, the Anoa'i cousins teamed up and delivered several exciting and entertaining moments in the weeks leading to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As WrestleMania XL concludes, so does Cody and Roman's story. Rhodes has finished his story, and the future of Reigns is left uncertain. While their storyline is certainly one of the greatest and will be missed, this also means they could go and challenge other competitors. This time, The Tribal Chief can finally go head-to-head with The Final Boss.

For this list, we will look at four reasons why WrestleMania 41 is the perfect place for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to finally occur.

#4. The storyline in The Bloodline is now more solid

A lot has happened between the beginning of this year and WrestleMania XL and the majority of them concerns The Bloodline. The feud between Cody and Roman didn't just surround them but also involved other superstars, family, and legacy.

When Dwayne Johnson vs. Roman was planned, it was only quite surface level. The Hollywood actor saw Reigns wreaking havoc in WWE and wanted to change it, possibly even save The Bloodline from it, but their change of storyline provided a more in-depth look at their possible feud.

Now, they can feud about how Roman still couldn't let go of The Shield, The Rock stealing his cousin's spotlight, and much more. This time, it's not just about their blood, family, or even the title, but much more.

#3. Roman Reigns and The Rock now have different roles

When The Rock was initially teased he was interested in facing Roman Reigns, he wasn't a TKO Board of Directors, vicious and ruthless heel, or The Final Boss, he was simply The Great One. However, Reigns also changed. Now, he is no longer the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion with a reign of more than 1,300 days.

At WrestleMania 41, fans can expect a more unpredictable match and outcome. Dwayne could enter as the heel while Roman face, or even for Johnson to use his power to get the upper hand.

#2. WWE doesn't have much strong storylines after WrestleMania 40

While Cody vs. Roman was indeed the biggest and most high-profile heading into WrestleMania 40, they also had other feuds that were just highly anticipated. There were The Usos, Bayley vs. IYO SKY, and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. This time around, it might only be limited.

WrestleMania 41 is still a year away, and a lot could happen. Still, after coming out of WrestleMania 40, the feud between CM Punk, Seth, and Drew is the only thing exciting and somewhat on the same level as Roman Reigns vs. Cody, which took two years to build.

With this in mind, adding The Rock vs. Roman to WrestleMania 41 will again have more eyes on the product and possibly the strongest match.

#1. Fans will finally get to see the dream match they have wanted for a long time

For years, Roman Reigns facing The Rock was one of the dream matches for many fans. However, when it looked like the bout was finally happening, many were quick to express hate over the contest because they wanted to see Rhodes taking on Reigns more and Cody's efforts.

However, now that The American Nightmare is the new champion, it's hard to deny that a battle between the two Anoa'i family members won't be epic.

They are two of the biggest stars in WWE and from their dynasty, very accomplished in the wrestling ring and out, and dominant characters. This is a type of match that doesn't need any championship to be high-class.

