Did The Rock sow seeds for his dream match with Roman Reigns? Exploring potential hint

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been a dream match for many wrestling fans since the latter rose to the ranks in WWE in 2020, but that all changed when fans clamored to see Cody Rhodes instead. While the real-life cousins will work together despite teasing a match at WrestleMania XL, the Hollywood megastar has already hinted that the match is still on the table.

WrestleMania XL will feature The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a blockbuster tag team match in the headlining act of Night 01. The main event of Night Two will see The Tribal Chief defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare. However, it seems like Roman Reigns has more things to worry about at the event, and it could be his cousin, The Final Boss.

The Rock may have hinted that there is a hierarchy in The Bloodline, and Roman Reigns is not on top

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline members appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. They talked about varying topics like their family, history in the business, their relationship with each other, and their upcoming encounter with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins this weekend.

At one point, Johnson was discussing how Seth and Cody were both unique and talented, but it will always be The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss who will reign supreme. The People's Champ said that there could only be one guy at the top, where The Tribal Chief sits. However, in doing so, The Great One subtly placed his hand higher than his cousin's.

The Rock kept emphasizing about how there can "only be one" during the interview

During the same interview, Dwayne Johnson praised his cousin and emphasized just how special their moments are together given their lineage, but The Great One kept repeating a specific word while discussing WrestleMania.

As noted above, Dwayne stated that even if Cody and Seth were talented, "there can only be one." While he pointed toward Roman Reigns, The Great One also included himself in the mix.

The Rock has been doing business by himself for weeks

In the past few months, it's noticeable that even if it's Roman Reigns who will main-event WrestleMania on both nights, it's mainly Dwayne Johnson who has done the heavy lifting by repeatedly attacking Cody Rhodes.

Although it could be argued that The Final Boss is doing good things for the group, it's become increasingly evident that he wants to assert himself as the main antagonist in this storyline. The Final Boss moniker is an apt example. Even when he did acknowledge Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief, The Rock's body language did not give the impression that he was chuffed with it.

