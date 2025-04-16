The Rock no-shows? A new opponent for Randy Orton? Last-minute predictions for Night 2 of WrestleMania 41

Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 will be capped off by CM Punk battling Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in that night's main event.

The second night of the PLE will offer just as many questions with its varied lineup of matches and angles. Can John Cena win his record-breaking 17th World Championship by himself, or will someone else return to help him beat Cody Rhodes? Will the anticipated title contest remain a normal match, or will The Rock throw another wrench into the show's biggest storyline?

Iyo Sky looks to teach some respect to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair after they've disrespected her at every turn. What will have fans talking coming out of the weekend? Here are some last-minute predictions for Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

#6. WrestleMania 41 Night 2 quick hits

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won a gauntlet match on SmackDown, earning a shot at Women's Tag Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Valkyria has a singles title, and Morgan and Rodriguez are heavily featured on RAW. The champs will retain and face whichever NXT duo wins at Stand & Deliver.

AJ Styles is too good to be losing at WrestleMania yet again. Since Logan Paul is unfortunately a higher priority due to his social media status, he'll come out on top. The best scenario would be Styles embracing a dark side like Karrion Kross has teased. Still, Logan Paul will beat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41.

#5. Randy Orton gets a new opponent

Since WWE has promoted Backlash with Randy Orton on the poster, he'll receive a new opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Kevin Owens' injury is supposedly legitimate, but there's always a tiny chance it could be a misdirect for an attack on the go-home SmackDown. Having Aleister Black re-debut like Cody Rhodes would be a huge moment.

The problem is that he'd likely lose since The Viper is being heavily featured for the next PLE. For that reason, Solo Sikoa will probably be the consolation prize since they battled on the last episode of SmackDown.

Prediction: Randy Orton wins regardless of opponent, with Solo Sikoa filling in.

#4. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre fight on the streets of Las Vegas

Drew McIntyre's reasoning for targeting Damian Priest makes sense. The Archer of Infamy happened to be around almost every time McIntyre lost out on a title opportunity. Some of those losses were of his own doing. Others, like at Clash at the Castle, were aided by CM Punk.

With so many losses to Priest, it would hurt McIntyre immensely if he lost yet again, but on the biggest stage possible. Due to his incredible mic work over the last few years, he needs to get back on track.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre beats Damian Priest in a Las Vegas Street Fight.

#3. Tensions are high in the Intercontinental title picture

Multi-men matches can be the most entertaining yet hardest to predict. That goes double when every participant could believably win the contest. Bron Breakker has been presented as an unstoppable freight train.

Finn Balor was the first Universal Champion. Penta is as over as a performer can be. Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated heels, yet he impresses with his in-ring work.

It all comes down to other outcomes on the WrestleMania 41 card. Breakker can lose the title without being pinned, protecting his aura in the process. The same goes for Penta.

It feels like WrestleMania 41 will finally see the Judgment Day issues boil over when Dominik Mysterio pins Finn Balor.

Prediction: Dominik Mysterio wins the Intercontinental title after pinning Finn Balor.

#2. Iyo vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

The stakes couldn't be higher for three of WWE's top women at WrestleMania 41. All three have been instrumental to the women's divisions thriving over the last three years.

Belair hasn't been a singles champion over the last two years, but dominated the tag division with Jade Cargill in 2024. The main takeaway from their encounters has been the lack of consideration for Sky, the Champion, who defeated Ripley. Mami and The EST have been measuring egos and will be at each other's throats all match.

Having a title change a month after Sky won would be a massive mistake. Sky losing after her rivals disrespected her would also show she's not as important as the other two women.

Prediction: Iyo Sky retains when Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley underestimate her yet again.

#1. John Cena and Cody Rhodes battle for the soul of WWE

The biggest match of WrestleMania 41 weekend could see history being made. John Cena goes for his record-breaking 17th World title victory when he challenges Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Cena's heel turn was one of the biggest moments in wrestling history, so a lot will go down in their heated fight. The Rock will likely return with Travis Scott since neither has appeared since the fateful heel turn.

It feels like Cena could have turned heel without The Final Boss's fanfare, but we are where we are with it. The Rock will try to stack the deck against Rhodes again.

He may show up on Night 1 to announce stipulations or that he'll be ringside. Whatever happens, expect chaos, carnage, and another overbooked main event. Another title change is also likely.

Prediction: John Cena wins #17 thanks to loads of outside interference.

