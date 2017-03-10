WWE News: The Rock praises Tessa Blanchard and hypes the upcoming movie on WWE's Paige.

The Rock heaps loads of praises on 3rd generation professional wrestling star Tessa Blanchard

The Rock is producing a movie based on Paige.

What’s The Story?

Third generation wrestler Tessa Blanchard is said to be playing a pivotal role in the movie and has thoroughly impressed her co-star Dwayne Johnson, so much so that The People’s Champion stated that Tessa has great work ethic, energy, passion and is extremely humble in the ring unlike several other Superstars of today’s generation.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is an 8-time WWE world champion, 5-time WWE tag-team champion and 2-time Intercontinental champion. He is also the executive producer of the upcoming movie about the Bevis family.

Tessa Blanchard is the daughter of Tully Blanchard and the grand-daughter of the late-Joe Blanchard. The 21-year-old wrestles in the regional circuit and has performed under WWE’s NXT banner in the past.

The Heart Of The Matter

Tessa is working as the in-ring stunt double for British actress Florence Pugh who’ll appear as Paige in the movie. It’s interesting to note that while working with Blanchard, The Rock was unaware of her pro-wrestling lineage and was blown away by her ring-craft and charismatic persona. After learning about her bloodline, later on, Rocky seemed surprised owing to the fact that Blanchard was so grounded despite coming belonging to such a rich lineage of pro-wrestlers. Here’s Tessa’s original post:

What’s next?

Fighting with Family is scheduled for a 2018 release and stars Florence Pugh (as Paige), The Trinidad (as AJ Lee), Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Vince Vaughn (as Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts) and Dwayne Johnson in a cameo. All the in-ring wrestling sequences of Paige’s character have been portrayed by Tessa Blanchard.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The People’s Champion in any movie guarantees an Electrifying experience. If the young Blanchard can impress Rocky, all you movie buffs can rest assured that this movie will be worth watching.

