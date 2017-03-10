WWE News: The Rock praises Tessa Blanchard and hypes the upcoming movie on WWE's Paige.
The Rock heaps loads of praises on 3rd generation professional wrestling star Tessa Blanchard
What’s The Story?
Third generation wrestler Tessa Blanchard is said to be playing a pivotal role in the movie and has thoroughly impressed her co-star Dwayne Johnson, so much so that The People’s Champion stated that Tessa has great work ethic, energy, passion and is extremely humble in the ring unlike several other Superstars of today’s generation.
In Case You Didn’t Know...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is an 8-time WWE world champion, 5-time WWE tag-team champion and 2-time Intercontinental champion. He is also the executive producer of the upcoming movie about the Bevis family.
Tessa Blanchard is the daughter of Tully Blanchard and the grand-daughter of the late-Joe Blanchard. The 21-year-old wrestles in the regional circuit and has performed under WWE’s NXT banner in the past.
The Heart Of The Matter
Tessa is working as the in-ring stunt double for British actress Florence Pugh who’ll appear as Paige in the movie. It’s interesting to note that while working with Blanchard, The Rock was unaware of her pro-wrestling lineage and was blown away by her ring-craft and charismatic persona. After learning about her bloodline, later on, Rocky seemed surprised owing to the fact that Blanchard was so grounded despite coming belonging to such a rich lineage of pro-wrestlers. Here’s Tessa’s original post:
Really touched by @tessa_blanchard's words below. I'm producing an autobiographical film called "Fighting With My Family" and needed to have the BEST women's wrestlers on the planet. Tessa's one of the best. Loved her energy, passion and work ethic. What also caught my attention was her extreme level of humility when I was in the ring with her. Stuff you don't see that often these days from Superstars. Best part about Tessa, I had NO IDEA she has iconic wrestling bloodlines. #BlanchardOhana #Repost @tessa_blanchard Sometimes you get a chance to meet people and they touch your life. @therock did just that, he worked intently with myself and @theatrinidadtmt to create something so beautiful words can't explain it. For someone who is so high profile in the industry, he cares so much about the success of others. Something that stuck with me is when he said "Respect is given when it is earned." Since I've started wrestling, I've always wanted to go above & beyond working on my craft so that when comments are made about success coming from solely my name... I know in my heart that it's a load of crap. Talking with DJ, he didn't know I was a Blanchard from the Blanchard wrestling family until after our match and we were in the back. That touched my heart because to me, that meant that everything he said was based solely on me and my work. It gave me reassurance. Reassurance that I can do this and I was meant to do this, not only am I carrying on a legacy but I'm forging my own path while doing it. I'm so blessed to be apart of telling the story of the #KnightFamily - this film is truly something special and meaningful. If there is something you want to do and you feel it in your heart, you need to trust your gut and DO IT. You might be no good at first, that's okay.. but you never let that get to you and you never stop trying. Above all else, have FAITH. I honestly believe the future belongs to those who believe in their dreams; go out, be the absolute hardest worker in the room & embrace every opportunity. When there is teamwork and unity, there is so much strength & absolutely anything can be achieved. #SevenBucksProds #MischerFilms #fightingwithmyfamily
What’s next?
Fighting with Family is scheduled for a 2018 release and stars Florence Pugh (as Paige), The Trinidad (as AJ Lee), Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Vince Vaughn (as Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts) and Dwayne Johnson in a cameo. All the in-ring wrestling sequences of Paige’s character have been portrayed by Tessa Blanchard.
Sportskeeda’s Take
The People’s Champion in any movie guarantees an Electrifying experience. If the young Blanchard can impress Rocky, all you movie buffs can rest assured that this movie will be worth watching.
